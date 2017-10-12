Nevada County woman dies in RV fire

A 50-year-old Nevada County woman died Oct. 5 as the result of a fire that started in an RV near North San Juan, authorities said.

Shelley Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene when firefighters from Cal Fire and the North San Juan Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire around 6:45 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Grizzly Hill Road and Turnagain Arm, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

The fire spread to approximately one-quarter acre of vegetation before it was extinguished, said Eli Deakle with the Grass Valley Emergency Command Center.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Freya Johnson, a public information officer for the North San Juan Fire Department.