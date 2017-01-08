Nevada County weather: Rivers rage, trees block roads as some go without power (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

Water levels seem to be rising close to the patio area at Lefty’s Grill in Nevada City Sunday. #CAflood #castorm pic.twitter.com/1Nby521Jki — Ivan V Natividad (@IvanVNatividad) January 8, 2017

For more on this story go here.

And to follow our ongoing livestream go to The Union Now.

UPDATE at 4:20 p.m.: A large outage between Brunswick Road and Colfax Highway in Grass Valley to Chicago Park has dropped to about 1,000 customers, from over 2,000.

UPDATE at 4:05 p.m.: CHP reports that You Bet Road, at Lost Lake Road, is flooded.

UPDATE at 3:45 p.m.: A tree is blocking one lane at Bitney Springs and Newtown roads.

UPDATE at 3 p.m.: CHP said a tree was blocking traffic at Bitney Springs Road and Starduster Drive. Additionally, a vehicle collided with a power pole at Dog Bar and Taylor Crossing roads, with the power lines on top of the vehicle.

UPDATE at 2:35 p.m.: Over 2,000 PG&E customers are without power in an area that extends from Brunswick Road and Colfax Highway in Grass Valley to Chicago Park.

UPDATE at 2:30 p.m.: A trees is blocking lanes at Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road.

UPDATE at 2:20 p.m.: A large tree is blocking Greenhorn Access Road at Highway 174.

Water starting to rage at Pioneer Park in Nevada City Sunday afternoon. #castorm #CAflood pic.twitter.com/QdqLMRsoSM — Ivan V Natividad (@IvanVNatividad) January 8, 2017

UPDATE at 2 p.m.: PG&E reports outages across western Nevada County. Many of those outages are single buildings, though larger pockets still exist. Areas with over 50 buildings without power include:

– 80 PG&E customers in the area of Rollins View and Spring Valley drives, on the west side of Rollins Reservoir.

– Over 110 PG&E customers were without power in the area of Meadow Way and Greenhorn Road, about 9 miles east of Grass Valley.

About 80 PG&E customers in the area of Quarterhorse Drive and Drummer Way, off Lime Kiln Road, have since had their power restored.

UPDATE at 1 p.m.: About 80 PG&E customers in the area of Rollins View and Spring Valley drives, on the west side of Rollins Reservoir, were without power.

UPDATE at 12:55 p.m.: There’s a traffic hazard at Alta Sierra Drive and Tippy Way. A tree is on some power lines.

UPDATE at 12:45 p.m.: CHP reports flooding across both lanes of the 22000 block of Morning Sun Lane.

A mud slide was reported at North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Coyote Street.

UPDATE at 12:30 p.m.: About 80 PG&E customers were without power in the area of Quarterhorse Drive and Drummer Way, off Lime Kiln Road.

UPDATE at 12:15 p.m.: Nevada County dispatchers report some flooding on Idaho Maryland Road.

UPDATE at noon: Power has been restored to the Harmony Estates and Bush roads areas, according to PG&E.

Over 110 PG&E customers were without power in the area of Meadow Way and Greenhorn Road, about 9 miles east of Grass Valley.

Western Gateway park in Penn Valley @TheUnion pic.twitter.com/uhhQA3PzA8 — Walter L. Ford III (@WalterLFordIII) January 8, 2017

PREVIOUSLY POSTED:

The downpour hitting Nevada County this weekend has downed trees and power lines, leaving some residents without power, authorities said.

Homes along Harmony Estates and Bush roads — about 3 miles north of Nevada City — had no power at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Between 50 and almost 500 PG&E customers were affected, according to the power company’s website.

The California Highway Patrol listed trees down in a few spots across the county.

Large trees were reported at 10:04 and 10:06 a.m., respectively, in the road at Pleasant Valley Road and Lake Wildwood Drive, and Magnolia Road and Oakwood Circle.

Another tree was in the 13000 block of Wheeler Acres Road at 10:20 a.m., CHP said.