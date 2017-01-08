Nevada County weather: Rivers rage, trees block roads as some go without power (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

Nevada County weather: Rivers rage, trees block roads as some go without power (VIDEO)
January 8, 2017
Water levels seem to be rising close to the patio area at Lefty’s Grill in Nevada City Sunday. #CAflood #castorm pic.twitter.com/1Nby521Jki
— Ivan V Natividad (@IvanVNatividad) January 8, 2017
UPDATE at 4:20 p.m.: A large outage between Brunswick Road and Colfax Highway in Grass Valley to Chicago Park has dropped to about 1,000 customers, from over 2,000.
UPDATE at 4:05 p.m.: CHP reports that You Bet Road, at Lost Lake Road, is flooded.
UPDATE at 3:45 p.m.: A tree is blocking one lane at Bitney Springs and Newtown roads.
UPDATE at 3 p.m.: CHP said a tree was blocking traffic at Bitney Springs Road and Starduster Drive. Additionally, a vehicle collided with a power pole at Dog Bar and Taylor Crossing roads, with the power lines on top of the vehicle.
UPDATE at 2:35 p.m.: Over 2,000 PG&E customers are without power in an area that extends from Brunswick Road and Colfax Highway in Grass Valley to Chicago Park.
UPDATE at 2:30 p.m.: A trees is blocking lanes at Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road.
UPDATE at 2:20 p.m.: A large tree is blocking Greenhorn Access Road at Highway 174.
Water starting to rage at Pioneer Park in Nevada City Sunday afternoon. #castorm #CAflood pic.twitter.com/QdqLMRsoSM
— Ivan V Natividad (@IvanVNatividad) January 8, 2017
UPDATE at 2 p.m.: PG&E reports outages across western Nevada County. Many of those outages are single buildings, though larger pockets still exist. Areas with over 50 buildings without power include:
– 80 PG&E customers in the area of Rollins View and Spring Valley drives, on the west side of Rollins Reservoir.
– Over 110 PG&E customers were without power in the area of Meadow Way and Greenhorn Road, about 9 miles east of Grass Valley.
About 80 PG&E customers in the area of Quarterhorse Drive and Drummer Way, off Lime Kiln Road, have since had their power restored.
UPDATE at 1 p.m.: About 80 PG&E customers in the area of Rollins View and Spring Valley drives, on the west side of Rollins Reservoir, were without power.
UPDATE at 12:55 p.m.: There’s a traffic hazard at Alta Sierra Drive and Tippy Way. A tree is on some power lines.
UPDATE at 12:45 p.m.: CHP reports flooding across both lanes of the 22000 block of Morning Sun Lane.
A mud slide was reported at North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Coyote Street.
UPDATE at 12:30 p.m.: About 80 PG&E customers were without power in the area of Quarterhorse Drive and Drummer Way, off Lime Kiln Road.
UPDATE at 12:15 p.m.: Nevada County dispatchers report some flooding on Idaho Maryland Road.
UPDATE at noon: Power has been restored to the Harmony Estates and Bush roads areas, according to PG&E.
Over 110 PG&E customers were without power in the area of Meadow Way and Greenhorn Road, about 9 miles east of Grass Valley.
Western Gateway park in Penn Valley @TheUnion pic.twitter.com/uhhQA3PzA8
— Walter L. Ford III (@WalterLFordIII) January 8, 2017
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
The downpour hitting Nevada County this weekend has downed trees and power lines, leaving some residents without power, authorities said.
Homes along Harmony Estates and Bush roads — about 3 miles north of Nevada City — had no power at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Between 50 and almost 500 PG&E customers were affected, according to the power company’s website.
The California Highway Patrol listed trees down in a few spots across the county.
Large trees were reported at 10:04 and 10:06 a.m., respectively, in the road at Pleasant Valley Road and Lake Wildwood Drive, and Magnolia Road and Oakwood Circle.
Another tree was in the 13000 block of Wheeler Acres Road at 10:20 a.m., CHP said.