Nevada County veterans honored by Welcome Home Vets’ warm gesture | TheUnion.com

Fred Roberts has some bitterness toward the military.

The 86-year-old, one of 10 local veterans honored with a Patriotic Quilt on Monday in a joint venture by Ben Franklin and Welcome Home Vets at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.

Early in his service, he was ordered to dig a trench with a fellow soldier, stay there for the night and radio back to the troops to report on the enemy’s actions.

Early in the mission, they were the targets of a mortar attack. Roberts’ partner was killed, and Roberts, with shrapnel lodged in his shoulder, spent the night next to his dead friend, completing his mission.

The injury, to this day, gives him trouble, as does his treatment by the military in the decades since.

“I never got a purple heart,” he said. “I never got what’s owed to me. I’m very mad, and I don’t know what to do. I’ve gone around in circles trying to figure out whom to talk to. I’m just tired of being pushed around. I wanted a purple heart for what I did, but I never asked for it. Now I’m demanding it. I want it. I want it so I can hand it down to my kids.”

Considering Roberts frustrations for his post-service treatment, Monday’s gift left him emotional.

“When I heard that they made a quilt for me I was ecstatic,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. Why me? There’s a lot of other (veterans) out there who should have had it. When I heard it was me, I told my boys, ‘I’m finally being recognized a little bit.’ This means a lot to me and my wife.”

QUILTS FOR VETS

Monday’s event was the fourth annual Patriot Quilt contest, started by Linnea Johnston, the head of the fabric department at Ben Franklin. Groups honored in past years include Friends of Nevada Military (twice) and Blue Star Moms.

“This is my way of saying thank you to the veterans,” Johnston said. “It’s the right thing to do. My father is a Vietnam veteran. There were a lot of times when he wasn’t told thank you.”

Ben Franklin put together small packs with three 1-yard pieces of fabric wrapped in brown paper so consumers couldn’t see what they were buying. They weren’t obligated to use that fabric exclusively but did have to use a recognizable amount. Some used the supplied fabric for the back of the quilt. Some used only an inch.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN

Ed Sanchez, 51, represented both those by doing the honoring and being among those honored. He joined the Nevada Army National Guard, where he served as an aviator from 1988-1993.

He retired and joined the banking industry. After a self-described mid-life crisis and feeling the post-9/11 patriotism sweeping the country, he re-enlisted and spent 2004-2009 back in the Army. He was deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2005-2006.

For the past two years, he’s worked as an intake specialist for Welcome Home Vets, setting up veterans seeking the group’s services and also helping them navigate the Veterans Administration system.

“This community does embrace veterans, and Welcome Home Vets is a big part of that community fabric,” Sanchez said. “We were founded on the belief that it’s not just up to the VA, and it’s not just up to the military to take care of its veterans.

“The community really has to rally around people to help them reintegrate. The military spends a great deal of time, effort and energy breaking us down so we can do the things the country asks us to do. But they spend very little time reinvesting in helping us get back to real life.”

Despite being one of the event’s organizers, Sanchez was surprised with a quilt of his own.

STILL STRUGGLING

Lori Rollins, representing her son, received a quilt on his behalf.

Joseph Rollins spent seven years in the military, including a year in Iraq, before returning five years ago. He hasn’t been the same since, but he’s improving thanks to work with outside organizations, including Welcome Home Vets.

“He just wasn’t adapting coming home,” Lori Rollins said. “He just wasn’t well. It’s been a long, difficult journey for the family and for Joe. We couldn’t do it without outside help, without these people here. He’s getting better. There are still a lot of challenges, but Ed Sanchez and other people in the community helped us navigate through the VA system to get him a rating so he could at least pay his bills and not be homeless.”

THE WINNER IS…

Deirdre Campbell, who’s been quilting for the past 16 years, came close to winning in recent years. This year she won the competition, decided by customer votes cast in the store and on Facebook, in a landslide, according to Johnston.

“I’m just a little bit competitive,” Campbell said, tongue planted firmly in cheek. “I like to win.”

Hers was not only considered the best, it was clearly the most unorthodox. Campbell’s quilt was filled with cowboy boots to represent boots on the ground. There were some patriotic symbols within the boots, but for the most part it eschewed the traditional stars-and-stripes, red-white-and-blue fabrics that comprise most of the quilts.

“It’s quite different, but maybe it appealed to some of the younger voters,” she said.

Campbell’s quilt was presented to Rick Larson, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Navy from 1968 to 1971.

“It always makes me feel good to make something and give it away,” Campbell said. “Life is always about what you can do to make yourself feel good.”

