Nevada County to honor its heroes Saturday with Veterans Day events

Veterans Day events kick off Saturday with a breakfast at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W Main St., Grass Valley.

Food will be served from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and is free for veterans with identification and children under 10 years old. Breakfast costs $5 for community members.

A Veterans Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 130 is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 225 S Auburn St, Grass Valley.

The theme of this year's ceremony is a "Salute to Lady Veterans." The event features performances by the Grass Valley Men's Voice Choir and a variety of speakers. The Nevada County All Veterans Honor Guard will be presenting the colors, providing a 3 Volley Gun Salute and playing Taps.

A Veterans Day pot luck lunch hosted by VFW Post 2655 is scheduled for 12 to 3 p.m. at the Nevada City Veterans Memorial Building, 415 N Pine Street, Nevada City.