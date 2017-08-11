Nevada County tenants group set to discuss buying, renting | TheUnion.com

Tenants of Nevada County, a newly-formed organization geared toward issues associated with a lack of affordable housing opportunities throughout Nevada County, has scheduled its second meeting for Thursday.

At Thursday's meeting — scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Madelyn Helling Library Community Room — the organization plans to discuss the formation of a tenants' association with the goal of buying property to collectively own and rent. It also plans to talk about ways of working with zoning codes to allow landowners to more easily build and rent out secondary dwelling units and regulate short-term online rental markets like AirBnB.

According to member Cody Curtis, the group decides its talking points based on a democratic process. The upcoming meeting is open to the public.

The group held its first meeting in June, which was well-attended by both renters and landlords, along with Nevada City Council members and other local officials. The group addressed issues associated with a lack of available housing opportunities throughout Nevada County.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.