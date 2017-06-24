Nevada County Sheriff deputies respond to shooting victims near North San Juan | TheUnion.com

Here is the Nevada County Sheriff's Office press release regarding the incident Friday night near North San Juan:

At around 9:50 p.m. on June 23, 2017, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office responded to the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 49 for the report of a male and female with minor gunshot wounds. The victims were transported via air ambulance and ground ambulance to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and are expected to survive.

Further investigation revealed the likely location of the shooting was on Highway 49 in Yuba County. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office responded to assist with the scene and took over the investigation. For further inquiries contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

The Union is waiting to hear back from the Yuba County Sheriff's Office. Check back to TheUnion.com for more updates as they become available.