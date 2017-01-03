UPDATE Nevada County police chase: 2 suspects now in custody, search continues | TheUnion.com

The 2 in custody suspects have been identified as: Joseph Daniel Sandoval – 31 years old from Hayward, CA

The suspects fled on foot. At this time 2 have been taken into custody by officers. They will be transported back to Nevada County and booked into the Nevada County Jail. The 3rd suspect is still be sought.

This morning, Grass Valley Police received a report that a white box-truck was just stolen from a graphics company on Springhill Drive in Grass Valley. Today, just after 12:00 noon, a detective spotted the suspects from the robbery, leaving a gas station on McKnight Way in the stolen box-truck. Grass Valley Officers attempted to stop the box-truck, but it did not yield and fled westbound on Hwy 20 towards Penn Valley. The pursuit continued all the way to the Marysville area where the box-truck headed southbound on Hwy 70 towards Sacramento. CHP took over as the lead agency in the pursuit. At times, the box-truck was traveling at high speeds and in the opposing lane of traffic of the divided highway. A CHP helicopter assisted with the pursuit that continued onto southbound Hwy 99 and then to southbound Hwy 5. Just prior to the I80 interchange, the box-truck exited onto Truxel Road where Sacramento PD Units assisted as well. The box-truck then became disabled on Truxel Road near San Juan Road.

On Monday, January 2, at 1245 pm, 2 unknown masked subjects entered the Hot Spot Smoke Shop on Colfax Ave, armed with handguns. The suspects demanded money and were given an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. They also stole some electronic items from the store before fleeing in a van that had been stolen from a local glass company. As officers responded to the scene, they located the abandoned van a few blocks from where the robbery occurred. Detectives were able to locate video surveillance of the 2 suspects from a nearby business they had entered earlier in the day. Clear images of the 2 suspects and a 3rd individual were obtained and circulated to local law enforcement personnel.

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the two suspects in custody as Joseph Daniel Sandoval, 31, and James Edwin Sandoval III, 32, both of Hayward.

Nevada County authorities on Tuesday afternoon were chasing suspects in a stolen truck, men that authorities say are connected to a recent Grass Valley robbery, CHP Officer Greg Tassone said.

The chase began just after noon off McKnight Way in Grass Valley. The suspects fled in a stolen white box truck, taking Highway 20 west out of town, Tassone and dispatchers said.

At 12:25 p.m. the suspects had reached Penn Valley, Tassone added.

“We’re trying to get aircraft to come help us,” the officer said.

According to dispatchers:

The chase was approaching Marysville at 12:40 p.m. Five minutes later, the suspects were driving south on Highway 70.

The suspects moved into oncoming traffic around 12:51 p.m.

Tassone said the suspects drove toward oncoming traffic on both Highways 99 and 70. They ultimately took Highway 99 into Sacramento, jumping from the moving vehicle near Truxel and San Juan roads, south of Interstate 80.

At 1:45 p.m. several law enforcement agencies were searching for three suspects. Authorities have formed a perimeter and are using aircraft and dogs in their search, Tassone said.

Authorities had one of the three suspects in custody at 2:30 p.m, and the second was apprehended by 2:45 p.m. The search continues for the remaining suspect.

According to Tassone, the suspects are people of interest in the Monday robbery of the Hot Spot Smoke Shop, 440 Colfax Ave.

