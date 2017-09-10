Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman dines, hits server and dashes

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

2:08 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Church Street reported a man jumped a fence onto school property. An officer later made contact with the man, who said he was just trying to take a shortcut to his residence. The man was advised to stay off school grounds.

6:53 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported seeing a man drinking from a coffee mug that he had poured whiskey into. The man was cited for an open container.

8:44 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported he saw a shopping cart filled with miscellaneous items stashed in the bushes.

Saturday

Recommended Stories For You

7:29 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Crown Point Circle reported someone was sleeping in a vehicle with the motor running.

8:21 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported an unruly customer inside a business. The customer had reportedly been asked to leave the business the day prior after throwing coffee.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported seeing a woman who had hit her server at a business and left without paying earlier in the day. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Saturday

7:42 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Kingbird Court reported a deer with a rope around its neck. The caller was afraid the deer would "get hung up" on something.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Lower Colfax Road reported someone broke into a residence overnight and stole a security system.

12:12 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Red Dog and Banner Quaker Hill Roads reported two large dogs eating a dead animal and being very aggressive.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from the 16000 block of Greenhorn Road reported someone had pushed her down twice, stolen her skateboard, and was down the driveway yelling at a neighbor. An arrest was made on charges of robbery and resisting arrest.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of West Digger Hill Way reported a deer with an arrow in its neck and two young fawns with spots standing near it.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Squirrel Creek Road reported a suspicious person pulled up to her residence in a lifted pickup truck and asked if she was selling one of her cars. When she declined, the person drove off towards town.

— Matthew Pera