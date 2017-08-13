Nevada County Police Blotter: Shirtless man urinates on vehicle, enters business and attempts to attack employees | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:04 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a purse was stolen from a vehicle.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a woman with "weird makeup" was pacing back and forth and appeared under the influence of narcotics.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported a transient with a big knife strapped to his hip was dumping garbage in her garbage cans.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported an expensive mountain bike had been sitting on the caller's front lawn, and may have been stolen and dumped there.

Recommended Stories For You

3:07 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of West Main and Carpenter streets reported a white Volkswagen vehicle with a bike rack that had been sitting in front of a tomato field for the last three weeks.

4 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported he was trying to pass out. When asked the reason, he said "bye," and then hung up. A 911 dispatcher then called back and asked the man what was going on. He said "nothing." The dispatcher asked the man if he was under the influence, and the man said "no," and then, "hang up like the lady told you to," and then he hung up. The man then called back and said he was seeing double and was bleeding. He could not provide his location, but said he could see a car.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported a transient in a park who was yelling that he had a gun and threatening to shoot people.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported approximately $1,600 was stolen from a business the previous night.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Nevada City Highway reported she needed help getting out of the parking lot of a business. The caller said her travel trailer is large and she was afraid she would block the intersection and cause a hazard.

11:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a drunk driver in the drive-thru of a business was yelling profanities at other drivers and employees. The caller later reported the driver left the drive-thru of that business and went to a different drive-thru, and had run over the curb and bushes when leaving.

Saturday

5:31 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Railroad Avenue reported thefts had occurred from four trucks on the property, and windows had been broken.

7:51 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a suspicious man was looking through vehicles in the parking lot of a business.

9:02 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of South Church and Chapel streets reported finding a hypodermic needle.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Townsend Street reported a woman with a hot pink shirt and jeans was wandering around and looking into houses, yelling and knocking on doors asking weird questions.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Northridge Drive reported her white Toyota Tacoma was stolen.

4:29 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Mill and Neal streets reported a man carrying a large sword.

5 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of West Main and North Church streets reported a man with no shirt on jumped on a vehicle and urinated on it. The caller later reported the man was inside a business, with salt and pepper shakers in his hand, and was trying to fight an employee. The caller reported later that the man was trying to stab a staff member. The man was booked by officers on charges of violating probation, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a group of four to five transients were camped out on the front lawn with bicycles.

8:37 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Leduc Street reported she would be watering her plants. The caller said it was a very hot day and they need water.

Sunday

1:24 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a large group of "tweakers" were having a loud party. The caller then called back to say that the "tweakers from earlier" were banging on his walls and were very upset. The caller said he was afraid for his safety.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

11:49 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Ridge Road reported someone coming onto her property to sell books. The caller said this was the second time the person had been to her property and he was making strange comments.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Voyageur Way reported $20,000 worth of doors and windows were stolen from the caller's residence.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of McCourtney Road reported being "shocked" at the stingray display at the fair. The caller reported eight baby stingrays were accessible to the public and able to be touched.

7:28 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Wild Cherry Lane reported a doe with a broken leg.

11:11 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of McCourtney Road reported the windows of his friend's vehicle were smashed and his wallet was stolen.

Saturday

2:51 a.m. — A caller from the 17000 block of Highway 20 reported PG&E was cutting corners and potentially putting people at risk for fire danger.

4:38 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Combie Road reported a man inside a business sleeping at a table and refusing to leave.

11:59 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported a man pulled off the road started screaming at his children.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Cascade Drive reported someone had stolen a standup paddle board and kayak from his front yard.

— Matthew Pera