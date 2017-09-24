Nevada County Police Blotter: Man returns home to find burners on, house ransacked, mysterious pants

Grass Valley Police Department

Saturday

7:33 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported people camping in tents and a camper at a dirt lot near a disc golf course. An officer made contact with six or seven of the campers, who said they were from out of the area and were "visiting the ridge area river." The officer asked the subjects to vacate the area immediately and all complied.

7:54 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Tinloy and Bank Streets reported several people camping with tents and sleeping bags at a bus stop.

7:04 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Freeman Lane and Mill Street reported someone was laying down in the middle of a trail. An officer checked the area and reported someone was "just sleeping."

8:48 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported overhearing someone yelling at another person, saying he was going to kill that person and "fry his dog with minute rice."

9:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported he and another man were jumped by four people in the back parking lot of a business.

9:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported people were yelling about "random topics" in a wooded area.

10:50 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Leduc Street reported a person driving a vehicle with a loud muffler makes deliveries, "like McDonald's," for a homeowner all night long.

Sunday

12:13 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a "tweaker" was carrying a bottle of Crown Royal and trying to start fights with customers.

3:23 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a meth dealer named "Smokey" took his debit card. The caller was talking very fast about numerous issues and said he was going to freeze to death.

Nevada County sheriff's office

Friday

11:50 a.m. — A caller from Varnell Drive reported his carpet had become contaminated with lead and he would like to speak to a deputy about it. The caller also reported having information about some possible human remains.

1:17 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a man on the side of the road holding up a rifle with a scope and then putting it down.

5:59 p.m. — A caller from Duggans Road reported he'd just shot at a dog who was "molesting" his livestock. The caller said his gun was loaded with pellets and he may have hit and injured the dog.

Saturday

8:25 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Brewer Road reported a cluster of mailboxes had been broken into and mail was on the ground across the street.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Road reported his house had been "ransacked." The caller said his door, which he always keeps locked, had been wide open, food was "all over," burners had been left on, clothing was missing, and pants were left that didn't belong to him.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from Holland Drive reported a woman was pounding on her door asking for a candle or a light.

8:54 p.m. — A caller from Gayle Lane reported a large bear in front of a residence, which was "not acting aggressively, just doing bear things."

Sunday

12:25 a.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported his wife attacked him and then left the house. An arrest was made on a charge of willfully inflicting corporal injury.

—Matthew Pera