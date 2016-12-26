Nevada County police blotter: License plate found early in the morning | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

11:05 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a physical disturbance. The disturbance turned out to not be physical and the people were asked to leave the area.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Church Street reported a male beating up a female. Police were unable to locate the pair.

4:49 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Olympia Park Road and Maltman Drive reported a person had keys to a car she shouldn’t have keys to and planned on taking the car.

5:13 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Auburn Street and Neal Street reported a female that looked to have been drinking and kind of out of it sitting by the bushes. An arrest was made for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

8:56 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Clark Street and Colfax Avenue reported two people walking very slowly up and down Clark Street wearing hoodies. Police were unable to locate the people.

Monday

12:02 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a very loud verbal disturbance. Police mediated the situation.

1:15 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported a woman screaming for help. Police found the husband looking in the field with a flashlight. Their license plate was found.

1:37 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Church Street reported people in front of a residence that had obviously been drinking. When asked to explain what the people were doing that made the caller sure they had been drinking, the caller hung up. Police were unable to locate the people.

Nevada County Sheriff’s office

Sunday

8:37 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported being en route to Sutter Roseville Hospital. His wife was in labor.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported a vehicle pulled into the driveway of a house that should be vacant. When the caller attempted to approach, a person tried to hide behind a tree.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Little Valley Road reported a man went crazy and stole his mother’s car. The caller was uncooperative when asked to speak with his mother and disconnected. She called again saying she’d called 911 three times. She said she had been celebrating Christmas all day and was advised her phone was cutting out. She disconnected again.

3:47 p.m. — A caller reported a man shoved her into a wall and was now leaving with his mother. She called back saying the male left on foot. A man was arrested under suspicion of battery on a spouse or ex-spouse.

5:55 p.m. — During a call from the 14000 block of Cochrane Road, two males were heard talking about taking shots while children were heard in the background. It was found to be a pocket dial.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from the 23000 block of Sun Terrace Court reported a mentally ill family member threatening to kill other family members. The subject headed back to Chico.

— Ross Maak