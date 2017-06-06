Nevada County Police Blotter: Kindergartner harassing staff; theft of a shark tooth | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:10 a.m. — A caller from the corner of West Broad and Spring streets reported someone unconscious in a vehicle and another being assaulted.

8:35 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported her daughter missing after she had traveled to a concert in Mariposa. The daughter texted stating she had stopped to see the sunrise and didn't have a ride home.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Bennett Street and Kidder Avenue reported a transient camp in the area.

10:38 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Maryland Drive reported an abandoned vehicle partially blocking lanes.

1:55 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported three subjects in a store refusing to leave.

2:52 p.m. — A caller from the corner of West Main and Mill streets reported someone trying to take pictures up students skirts.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported their daughter ran away after dropping her off at school. The daughter's friend reportedly said she went to Condon Park to meet a black guy to take her to Sacramento.

3:08 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Central Avenue reported her mother was doing drugs in the bathroom.

7:56 p.m. — A caller in 100 block of Stewart Street reported their son has been missing since last June.

11:28 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of North Church Street reported someone wearing saggy jeans looking into cars.

Tuesday

4:06 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported getting a creepy phone call from a man.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

5:31 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Alta Street and Ridge Road reported a male driver chasing another car driven by a woman.

9:03 a.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Hemlock Drive reported a sick deer on the roadway.

9:08 a.m. — A caller in the 14000 block of Pleasant Valley Road reported an unattended child on campus crying and walking around near the play structure.

10:52 a.m. — A caller in 17000 block on Penn Valley Drive reported panhandlers in front of a business.

12:05 p.m. — A caller in 27000 block of Table Meadow Road reported dogs barking at neighbor's sheep.

12:41 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Combie Road reported two pregnant women and kids panhandling, and the kids are in the roadway.

2:19 p.m. — A caller in 11000 block of Squirrel Creek Road reported a man with a child on meth and in the roadway.

3:27 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Spenceville and Indian Springs roads reported an employee drove a work vehicle and was assaulted by two men, one armed with a pipe who also vandalized the vehicle.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a man yelling, shouting and knocking trash cans over and throwing them into the middle of traffic.

10:07 p.m. — A caller in the 11000 block of Tree Top Lane reported someone prowling outside of their front door.

Monday

4:51 a.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a man trying to flag people down next to a broken down car.

10:01 a.m. — A caller in 10000 block of Spenceville Road reported a kindergartner running around school harassing staff.

10:05 a.m. — A caller Lake Valley Road a man jumped out of the bushes to attack their vehicle.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a woman said the CIA is watching her and she would not leave the property, hitting herself and talking to herself.

2:22 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of Old Dairy Place reported theft of a shark tooth.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from View Drive reported his 71-year-old mother with dementia was trying to drive and drove into a tree.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported smoke coming out of both sides of a bridge and a man running away from the area of the fire.

Tuesday

1:38 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Hutto and Keller roads reported a fire.

7:06 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a false alarm going off at a business.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:47 a.m. — A caller from the Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway reported a subject holding a trash bag and pushing a trash can.

5:12 p.m. — A caller on Miner's Trail reported camps set up on the other side of the creek.

8:39 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Broad Street reported transients they don't recognize digging through trash cans.

Tuesday

5:51 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Highway 49 and Gold Flat Road reported a man walking on the side of the road dragging an ice chest.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Margaret and Catherine lanes reported a man pulling a woman's hair at an intersection.

— Ivan Natividad