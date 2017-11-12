Nevada County Police Blotter: Ex threatens to post intimate pictures on internet

Grass valley police department

Friday

9:00 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a love note was left in her mailbox. The caller was advised to obtain a restraining order because a "stalking issue" had been reportedly going on. The caller said she was reluctant to obtain a restraining order because she and the suspect attend meetings together and his presence is okay with her under those circumstances.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man came outside from a business and punched his vehicle.

5:01 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported a man swinging an axe around.

7:53 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man trying to get into cars in a parking lot. The suspect was booked on charges of violating probation, public intoxication and loitering on private property.

Saturday

3:19 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a man and woman had been outside the bathroom at a business for several hours and were refusing to leave.

4:01 a.m. — A caller reported their ex was threatening to post intimate pictures on the internet.

Nevada county sheriff's office

Friday

10:43 a.m. — A caller from Raker Court reported her dog had been bringing in several bones from unknown places. The caller said she was concerned because of a murder that occurred there several years ago.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported her friend had been getting high on her property, despite her asking him not to.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported her husband had kicked her in the groin and she was scared of him. A man got on the phone and said his wife had come home and started hitting him. They were both talking over each other and then hung up. On call back, the man said his wife was intoxicated and had walked out of the house to go to her father's house down the street from where they live. On call back, the woman said she and her husband worked it out and didn't want law enforcement to get involved. An officer arrived and spoke with the man, who was reportedly cooperative. The woman was not around and didn't answer her cell phone.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from So Mack Road reported a non-aggressive bear on his back porch.

8:02 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of McCourtney Road and Champagne Lane reported three boars in the roadway.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported her boyfriend had gone out for a run and was lost. The caller said she had gone out looking for him and got lost herself. While looking, the caller said her boyfriend found her and they made their way toward a nearby business and were no longer in need of help.

Saturday

3:48 a.m. — A caller from an unknown location called and hung up. On call back, the caller said there were no emergencies, but he would call back in "two seconds," and hung up. The caller could not be reached on call back.

9:57 a.m. — A caller from Horton Street reported her neighbors had a generator running 24/7 and it was disturbing the peace. The caller said she didn't want to contact the neighbors herself because they had several greenhouses and possibly grows.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Thornberry Way reported a neighbor's door had been ripped off and the house had been ransacked.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported she got a call from her caretakers, who said they had just been robbed and "hogtied" by three people wearing "police vests." The caller reported no injuries occurred.

—Matthew Pera