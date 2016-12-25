Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ‘they are trying to sell her’ | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

12:06 a.m. — A caller on the 400 block of West Main Street reported a drunk man who was creating a ruckus on his lawn and wanted him moved along. The man was given a ride by police.

6:04 a.m. — A traffic accident was reported after a vehicle hit a tree and cause downed power lines on the corner of West Main and High streets.

8:02 — A caller on the 500 block of Fawcett Street reported that his fence had been taken down and is gone.

9:39 a.m. — A vehicle hit a 19-year-old man on the 100 block of West Main Street. The victim walked into a nearby business.

10:10 a.m. — A caller reported two males inside of a business on the 900 block of Sutton Way arguing over an item that they had stolen.

10:47 a.m. — Shoplifting was reported on the 1000 block of Sutton Way

2:48 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious activity at a business on the 700 block of South Auburn Street after he got locked out of his hair appointment.

3:17 p.m. — A welfare check was called for a person at Forest Glade Circle and West Main Street who was seen squatting with their head hanging down in the rain.

3:57 p.m. — A man on the 100 block of Mill Street requested an officer regarding organized crime.

4:43 p.m. — A middle aged man was reported walking into a business on the 100 block of East Main Street seen holding a small silver gun to his side.

7:46 p.m. — A 911 hangup from the 100 block of Catherine Lane involved a woman who said she needs help and that they are trying to sell her.

9:18 p.m. — A post office box on the 100 block of Mill Street was reported flipped over.

Saturday

12:02 a.m. — A caller on the 100 block of East Main Street reported three or four people using heroin in the back of the post office.

2:53 a.m. — A caller reported a male subject in a business on the 1000 block of Sutton Way who was laying on the floor in the sporting goods aisle in the fetal position.

8:40 a.m. — A caller on the 100 block of West Empire Street stated she can’t stop drinking whiskey.

8:59 a.m. — A caller reported that her Chevy Tahoe was stolen in the morning after she and her ex-boyfriend had a fight.

1:47 p.m. — Three subjects in big jackets and hats were seen putting things into backpacks in the bushes behind a business on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive.

2:46 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Elysian Place reported an unlocked car had been broken into in the driveway overnight. Cash and a car charger had been taken. Extra patrols were requested.

5:35 p.m. — A caller reported a man with his 4-year-old daughter on a leash asking people for money on the 100 block of West McKnight Way.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

7:18 a.m. — Contact was made with a man on the 13000 block of Green Haven Lane who reported that a “Glock style” handgun was taken from his pants and that his 2016 Dodge Cummins was stolen and reported an attempted assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and robbery.

8:34 a.m. — A vehicle was reported to have been in a ditch on the 19000 block of John Born Road.

8:57 a.m. — A caller reported property possibly belonging to a transient on the corner of Highway 49 and Old Downieville Highway.

10:25 a.m. — A caller on the 17000 block of Dog Bar Road reported the theft of checks.

12:14 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle rollover with occupants trapped inside on Highway 20 at Scotts Flat Road.

12:44 p.m. — A caller on the 12000 block of Slate Creek road reported a suspicious letter from GVPD demanding that she allow the police department to take her property and build a new police department.

1:21 p.m. — A caller on the 15000 block of Clear Creek Place reported a verbal fight over two exes that live together. The male didn’t want the female to go to his mother’s house for Christmas.

3:21 p.m. — A caller on the 13000 block of Mesa Drive reported her estranged husband has been at her house and drove away with her boat.

4:30 p.m. — A caller on the 11000 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported a vehicle crashed into a pole.

9:47 p.m. — A caller on the 20000 block of Placer Hills reported a vehicle accident with major injuries.

Saturday

12:10 a.m. — A caller on the 15000 block of Cascade Drive reported hearing a loud explosion nearby.

12:16 a.m. — A caller on the 16000 block of Banner Quaker Hill Road reported hearing approximately six gunshots, laughing and screaming from a residence on Quaker Hill. At 1:27 a.m., the caller later reported that the same residence was having a party and shining a spotlight at his house. He was very upset and wanted someone arrested.

12:28 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle was in a ditch at Highway 174 and Bear River Bridge.

7:41 a.m. — A grey jeep on the Interstate 80 Ramp at Floriston Way reportedly hit the wall and continued. At 7:44 a.m. the jeep was now hanging off the bridge.

12:58 p.m. — A caller on the 11000 block of Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported that a male who had been drinking and was under the influence of weed had threatened to break her neck.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from the 20000 block of Post Chaise Circle reported finding more than 70 syringes and a purse discarded at Taylor Crossing.

2:58 p.m. — A caller on the 10000 block of Cub Court reported a couple came to her door with pamphlets for church information but preached other things.

7:25 p.m. — A caller on the 10000 block of Kearney Court reported his neighbor had placed a rock in a rain water culvert again to divert the water onto his property.

7:43 p.m. — A caller on the 15000 block of Sunnyvale Lane reported five to six gunshots heard in the area.

