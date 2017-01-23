Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports not knowing how to drive in snow | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

12:54 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Maryland Drive reported his welding equipment stolen from his front porch.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman in a blue BMW in front of Flour Garden Bakery hit a cart before slumping over in the vehicle.

7:25 p.m. — A caller near Dorsey Drive and Highway 49 reported she did not know how to drive in the snow.

7:48 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a suspect tried to attack her with a hatchet.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

8:55 p.m. — A caller in at Nevada Street and Washington Street reported her son had found and planned to recover her stolen vehicle.

Saturday

11:12 a.m. — A caller at Commercial Street and North Pine Street reported Trump supporters blocking the roadway and causing a disturbance.

12:03 p.m. — A caller reported a man passed out in front of caller’s office. Subject was transferred to the hospital.

8:10 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Broad Street told dispatchers he wants to kill everyone, then hung up.

Sunday

10:50 a.m. — A caller from the Tribulation trailhead by the rock piling reported a discarded backpack near the bridge.

11:32 p.m. — A caller on foot near the courthouse on Church Street reported severe stomach pains and was taken to the emergency room by ambulance.

Monday

2:22 a.m. — A caller at Church Street and Coyote Street reported a tree down blocking one lane.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

1:55 p.m. — A caller on Combie Road reported a man with a green hoodie over his head sitting on the west side of the building rolling joints from a large baggie of marijuana.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive requested a welfare check on her 80-year-old mother, who is on oxygen and having trouble breathing. The caller was advised of power outages in the area.

7:11 p.m. — A caller at Brunswick Road and Highway 174 reported a traffic collision between a van and a snow plow.

7:39 p.m. — A caller at Highway 174 and Forest Park Lane reported a tree had fallen on a vehicle and downed power lines. Caller was unsure if anyone was in the car.

— Stephen Roberson