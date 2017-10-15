Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports bear sleeping underneath his bed

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10:08 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South School Street reported someone had shot a window in his house with a BB gun.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man on a bright green bike was "going up and won the aisles" in a parking lot and looking into vehicles. An officer made contact with the man, who said he was just looking for cigarette butts.

8:52 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported a neighbor threatened to run over her daughter's friend, who was playing in a parking lot.

9:25 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a bear roaming around in a parking lot.

9:30 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man had been in the bathroom at a business for two hours and was refusing to come out.

11:39 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man was inside a business saying he had just been running on the freeway and took a dive into some blackberry bushes because he thought people were chasing him.

Saturday

1:35 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a dog had been crying behind a building all night. The caller was also crying about the dog and sounded under the influence.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of East Bennett Road reported someone was lighting a fire in the street.

5:51 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported the automatic door opener at the post office was stuck and making a terrible noise.

7:03 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported he had just opened the door to a business but hadn't realized that the business wasn't open yet and the alarm was going off.

9:11 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Nevada City Highway was asking for advice on how to get back to Davis. The caller was advised to call social services on Monday.

11:45 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported two to three people inside a business were "secretively" rubbing white powder on their gums.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

3:21 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported a man riding on a lawn mower was mowing the shoulder of the roadway. The caller was concerned about fire danger because the man was mowing over rocks and it was dry and windy.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported a loose flock of sheep.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a bear was in his bedroom next to his bed. On call back, the caller said the bear was underneath his bed sleeping.

Saturday

9:48 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported a window of his vehicle was smashed and his wallet was stolen.

11:02 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Beyers Lane and McCourtney Road reported his wife had just driven by a man sitting on the side of the road who looked up at her and his eyes were "rolling around."

12:02 p.m. — A caller from Star Court reported several young raccoons were outside of the caller's house and requested they be scared away.

1:42 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Lakeshore South and Lakeview Court reported someone had just shot a vulture on an empty parcel.

4:34 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and You Bet Road reported someone appeared to be living inside of a purple van. The caller said there were human feces in front of the vehicle.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from Indian Flat Road reported a briefcase, checkbook and keys were taken from his unlocked vehicle.

— Matthew Pera