Nevada County Fire Safe Council surveys homeowners about insurance | TheUnion.com

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is now surveying homeowners to collect data about insurance plans.

Joanne Drummond, executive director of the Fire Safe Council said that having a good understanding of what kinds of insurance community members have is a crucial step in making Nevada County a fire-wise area.

County residents began asking the Fire Safe Council for advice in 2008, said Drummond, when some insurance companies stopped renewing policies for homeowners on properties with high fire hazards.

Drummond said insurance companies were often not renewing policies based on qualifications beyond what the state of California deems "non-defensible space."

The survey was posted on March 13 at http://www.AreYouFireSafe.com. Drummond estimates over 200 responses have been collected so far.

Drummond hopes the survey will serve as a platform to help the Fire Safe Council educate the public on how to create a more fire-wise community.

"If we can lower the risk of homes burning then the insurance companies will want to work with us," she said.

The Fire Safe Council will host its annual education day on May 6 at the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

