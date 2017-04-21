Nevada County farm donates fresh food to the hungry | TheUnion.com

Riverhill Farm is expanding its food donation program this year to address the needs of low income families and individuals in Nevada County.

The program previously gave any surplus crops to Interfaith Food Ministry, but surpluses were typically small due to careful planning and a limited scale. The farm now designates plots that grow food specifically for donation.

The new program depends upon public participation, and right now the farm is asking for donations from community members who want to help out. Those wishing to "adopt a plant" are asked for a $25 donation, and a range of dollar amounts can fund various levels of the program. Rows are available to adopt for $50, $75 adopts a bed, and $250 adopts a field.

Interfaith Food Ministry typically receives processed or canned food donations, but Alan Haight, owner of Riverhill Farm, said he wants to help them distribute fresh fruits and vegetables, a healthy alternative.

Through the new program, the farm will provide weekly, consistent, and planned amounts of food to the Interfaith Food Ministry to help feed local food insecure families.

"No matter how effective government programs may be, many individuals are still struggling to make ends meet," said Haight. "We feel that caring for the commonwealth is a shared responsibility, and as farmers, we want to do our part."

The farm is also accepting SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps) at both its farmers' market stand and at its Nevada City location. They provide a 20 percent discount on all SNAP purchases to make those food dollars go further.

For more information on how to make a tax-deductible donation, visit http://www.riverhillfarm.com.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4231.