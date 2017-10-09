Nevada County Fairgrounds becomes command post and fire camp for Cal Fire; animal evacuation center

Due to fires currently burning in Nevada County and surrounding communities, Cal Fire and assisting agencies have set up a command post and fire camp at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Additionally, the Nevada County Veterinary Disaster Response Team has set up an evacuation center at the Fairgrounds for large and small animals.

During the duration that the camp is set up, Gate 1 will be open to Fair employees and Fair business (those visiting the Fairgrounds' administration office) only, Gate 4 will be open to campers, Gate 8 will be open for animal evacuations, and all other gates will be closed to the public and restricted to authorized fire personnel only.

These closures and restrictions do not affect the Main Office, which is open during its normal business hours. Additionally, limited RV camping will be available by contacting the Main Office at (530) 273-6217.

Evacuation centers for evacuees are at Twin Cities Church (273-6425) and First Baptist Church (273-7301), both in Grass Valley. The Nevada County Fairgrounds has not been designated as an evacuation center for evacuees because the Fairgrounds are being set up as a fire camp for Cal Fire, which means that Cal Fire will use the grounds and the buildings as a camp for firefighters and as a command center for fires in our community and surrounding areas.

During this time, the Nevada County Fairgrounds is also being used as an evacuation center for small and large animals. The Fairgrounds are open and equipped to handle large and small animals brought to the Fairgrounds. Dozens of animals are already on the grounds, and the Fairgrounds will continue to receive and house animals as needed. Those with animals impacted by the fire, or those who need to remove animals to a safer location, are encouraged to use the Fairgrounds. If you need information or have questions regarding animal evacuations, contact the Nevada County Veterinary Disaster Response Team at (530) 913-6506.

For updated fire information and evacuation updates, visit Cal Fire's website at http://www.fire.ca.gov .

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds