Nevada County coroner: Homicide victim Brian Sharp had meth in his system

Brian Sharp, whose death led to a murder charge against his ex-wife, had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death, authorities said.

The revelation came from a toxicology report in the case, released about two months after Sharp's death at his Sutton Way apartment. Officials now intend to discuss the case this week before issuing a formal cause and manner of death.

"Toxicology analysis from his blood samples during autopsy revealed elevated levels of methamphetamine," said Sgt. Mike Sullivan, county coroner.

Sharp, 44, died June 25 after an altercation with Desiree Hayden. She's accused of assaulting Sharp and injuring one of their children before she fled, Grass Valley police have said.

Officers found Sharp unconscious at the scene, where he died. Authorities arrested Hayden, 37, the next day in Reno, police said.

Facing murder and child endangerment charges, Hayden remained in jail Monday without bond, reports state.

Hayden, who's pleaded not guilty, is scheduled Aug. 31 for a felony conference in Nevada County Superior Court, records state.

