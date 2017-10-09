Nevada County Captures: Lobo fire submissions (VIDEO)

Following news of the Lobo Fire and McCourtney fires that are currently ablaze here in Nevada County, our readers have been gracious enough to share information and coverage of the fires from where they live.

Here are some submissions we have received throughout the day.

If you have information, photos or videos you would like to share with The Union please send to news@theunion.com or photos@theunion.com.

Stay safe Nevada County!

Video courtesy of Jane Punneo.



Video courtesy of Juan Browne.