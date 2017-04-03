Nevada County Cannabis Alliance to host town hall with state licensing chief | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Cannabis Alliance announced in a news release it will host a town hall meeting 6-8 p.m. April 17 at the Nevada Theatre featuring Amber Morris, CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing branch chief.

For the first time in history, the state of California is partnering with cultivators statewide to roll out a set of changes to regulations that will turn cannabis growers into legitimate business owners. The new regulations will also address patients rights to cultivate and personal use.

"Morris is likely the most important expert in cultivation licensing in the state of California, being tasked with creating a tiered permit fee program which will determine how farmers will fit within the new market structure," the release states. "CalCannabis is in the process of developing the 'track and trace system,' testing protocols and the guidelines under which permits will be issued for all legitimate cannabis businesses."

California Department of Food and Agriculture's Cal Cannabis Cultivation Licensing Branch was formerly known as the Medical Cannabis Cultivation Program, or MCCP.

According to the release, Nevada County may very well be the first community Morris talks to about new regulations, the importance of local permitting and how to prepare for 2018.

Special guest Hezekiah Allen, executive director of the California Growers Association, will be offering statewide cultivation policy updates. Nevada County Cannabis Alliance board members will share local updates. Tawnie Logan, executive director of Sonoma County Growers Alliance, will moderate the conversation and provide perspective about how Sonoma growers organized to help pass a cultivation ordinance and permitting process. Logan will also discuss how cultivators can participate in changing the cultivation licensing landscape in their own communities.

For more information contact Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Communications Director Maria Herrera at 530-264-7376 or visit http://www.nccannabisalliance.org. The Nevada Theatre is located at 401 Broad St. in Nevada City.

Source: Nevada County Cannabis Alliance