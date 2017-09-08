Nevada County Cannabis Alliance releases survey on marijuana industry

The Nevada County Cannabis Alliance released results of the first of a two-part survey intended to gather data about the existing industry in the area.

"The purpose of the survey was to get a snapshot of the cannabis community in order to inform the cannabis cultivation ordinance recommendation process," Alliance Director Diana Gamzon said in a news release. "The findings will also help us shape future policy regarding cannabis activity in the county."

Seventy-seven percent of participants said "yes" they would work toward compliance if a transition period is enacted, the release states, with as many as 98 percent stating they would do the work to become compliant. With a three-year transition period, 95 percent of people surveyed are confident that they can comply. If the transition period is reduced to one year the confidence plummets to 19 percent.

"Nevada County cannabis farmers seek to transition into legitimate businesses as state regulations come into effect. However, the absence of a local ordinance that allows them to seek state licensing has put them in a perilous situation. Many want to begin complying with local building codes, but fear that beginning that process would mean outing themselves to county officials and law enforcement,” the release states.

"While we already knew this anecdotally, the survey solidified this point: people want to comply," Gamzon said. "They just need a path towards compliance."

In addition, the survey points to the possibility of a well integrated cannabis industry, with farmers wanting to seek state licensing for a variety of cultivation site sizes and other cannabis business licenses such distribution, transportation, processing and manufacturing.

38 percent said they would want to pursue Type 1 or Specialty Outdoor that allows up to 5,000 square feet of total canopy

24 percent said they would pursue Type 1C or Specialty Cottage: 2,500 square feet of mixed light

38 percent would pursue Type 2 and 2B, up to 10,000 square feet of outdoor cultivation or mixed light.

The survey was launched June 30 and was distributed online, through email and social media. The survey was live for 7 weeks. The Alliance used a popular online tool for surveys called Typeform. The survey received more than 1200 unique visits with a completion rate of 42 percent. Here are some other data consideration:

A total of 514 unique visitors completed the entire survey.

60 percent of respondents use their smartphones to compete the survey, and 30 percent used PCs and Laptops while 10 percent used tablets.

It took an average of 22 minutes, longer than most surveys, for respondents to complete the survey.

Nevada County officials were invited to participate in the collaboration of question creation and selecting a professional firm to carry out the survey. Requests were declined by the County.

In addition to collecting data on current zoning and land use of existing cannabis farms, property size and cultivation size, the survey gathered information on what the future of the cannabis industry could look like in Nevada County.

For more information about the survey, please contact Alliance Communications Director Maria Herrera at 530-270-9013 or maria@nccannabisalliance.org.

Source: Nevada County Cannabis Alliance

