Nevada County begins repairs on unsafe bridges | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Department of Public Works began the process of replacing a bridge Monday on McCourtney Road over Rock Creek, one of three bridges that the state government has deemed "structurally deficient" in Nevada County.

Public Works will also replace an unsafe bridge at Railcar Crossing on Garden Bar Road over Little Wolf Creek, and will repair another Little Wolf Creek Bridge at Sanford Crossing. Work on those bridges will begin within the month of June, according to the department.

The county has contracted Q&D Construction to work on its three bridge projects for $2.5 million. According to Joshua Pack, principal civil engineer for the Public Works Department, that money will be reimbursed to the county by the federal government, which has made bridge safety projects a priority.

According to Pack, none of the three bridges the county plans to work on this summer are heavily trafficked. About 1,000 cars per day travel over the Sanford Crossing bridge, and only about 100 per day travel over the Railcar Crossing and Rock Creek bridges.

"It doesn't matter how big or small the roads are," said Pack. "It's our responsibility to maintain access and keep the bridges safe."

Work on all three bridges is expected to be complete by November.

