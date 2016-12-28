Nevada City’s Cafe Mekka tying up loose ends | TheUnion.com

Setting a date for a restaurant opening is anything but an exact science.

There are construction delays, weather concerns, the hiring and training process, and countless other obstacles that can quickly turn one month into three or four.

Often the greatest contributor to delays: bureaucracy.

That’s what’s standing in the way of reopening the former Cafe Mekka

“It’s hard right now,” part owner Scot Weidert said. “It’s dealing with permits and things like that from the county. It’s just a matter of making sure all the ‘t’s’ are crossed and ‘i’s’ are dotted at this point.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions right now. Nothing is set in stone. We’re just trying to get all these loose ends tied up so we can reopen this place.”

His goal right now is to have the cafe open in a month or two.

The property at 237 Commercial St. in Nevada City is wrapping up the finishing touches on the cosmetic changes, which won’t be in abundance.

“There’s not too much actually, it’s just a lot of cleanup,” Weidert said. “We didn’t do anything structural or anything like that. Most of that is done. The cleanup is just tying up loose ends.”

The change will come with the atmosphere.

“We’re trying to get a fresh energy in here,” he said. “It’s going to be a real good coffee and tea program. A local artisan coffee roaster is going to be doing our coffee, and we’ll have a local tea blender doing our tea.

“And then there’s (a focus on) slow fast food. Doing fresh, local seasonal organic food. More cafe-style salads, soups, toasts, things like that. The idea is to use a lot of the local farmers and ranchers where people can come in and get a big bowl of salad how they want it and what they want on it. We’re just trying to keep it fresh and healthy and affordable.”

Weidert has a history in the restaurant business and owning one of his own is a life goal now realized.

“It’s become my dream, my baby,” he said. “It’s all just kind of fallen into my lap. My life has unfolded for me to do this. It’s really exciting. I’ve worked in the restaurant business for a long time. It’s something I’ve always been very passionate about.”

