Nevada City to discuss homeless warming shelter policy

The Nevada City Council will discuss updates Wednesday to its policy that allows Sierra Roots, an organization that serves Nevada County's chronically homeless population, to open a warming shelter during cold weather events.

Sierra Roots has used city facilities to operate warming shelters since 2010, according to a staff report.

The organization is allowed to open a shelter — at the discretion of the city manager — when certain criteria are met. Nevada City is considering some changes to that criteria.

Previously, a warming shelter could open when temperatures dipped below 28 degrees — or 32 degrees with snow on the ground or at least one inch of rain in a 24-hour period. The Salvation Army facility near Grass Valley was required to be full and a facility was required to be available in Nevada City.

The proposed new policy, which councilmembers will discuss Wednesday, allows a warming shelter to open when temperatures dip below 30 degrees — or 34 degrees with snow or more than one inch of rain. The Nevada City Veteran's Building or Seaman's Lodge would need to be available, but the Salvation Army would no longer be required to be full.

The council will also hear a presentation from McCamant & Durrett Architects on a study of the possibility of turning Commercial Street into a pedestrian-only walkway.

Wednesday's council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 317 Broad Street, Nevada City.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.