Nevada City says ‘no’ to Verizon, again (VIDEO)

Nevada City councilmembers struck down an appeal from Verizon Wireless on Wednesday night for its application to install wireless infrastructure in the downtown historic district that was denied by the city's Planning Commission in Sept. 2016.

Nathan Giguiere, an employee with Epic Wireless representing Verizon, said the company is still searching for an appropriate site to install cell antennas in an effort to boost coverage in downtown Nevada City.

He asked the council to keep 109 North Pine Street — the company's preferred location for the installation, which the planning commission denied — as an available option during the search, in case another site couldn't be determined.

"To be able to have the appeal continued keeps that (location) on the table in case we can't find something alternatively," Giguiere said.

Planning commissioners originally denied Verizon's application based on public testimony. Numerous county residents said they opposed the installation of new wireless infrastructure in the downtown historic district due to concerns that it could degrade Nevada City's aesthetic and create possible adverse health effects related to electromagnetic frequencies.

"(Verizon has) wasted so much of our time and energy," said Nevada City resident Jan Jorgensen Wednesday night. "We don't know enough about EMFs. We're a small-town historical district. I just don't see why the conversation is kicked and kicked and kicked."

Bill Zoller, another city resident, said he was concerned that a new Verizon installation could open the doors for other wireless infrastructure.

"Don't let Verizon come in here, because you've got every other wireless company right behind them," he said.

Verizon said it was considering an installation on top of the City Hall building at 317 West Broad Street as the next-best option. Council members said the company should submit a separate application for an alternative site rather than continuing to appeal.

"I think 109 North Pine is a dead appeal," said Councilmember Evans Phelps. "I'm sorry if you think it'd be better to keep it open, but I think the only way this could possibly happen is if another location is found."

Councilmembers ultimately voted to uphold the planning commission's decision to deny Verizon's application.

