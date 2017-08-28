Nevada City race draws runners in support of Kellermann Foundation

Dressed in a gorilla suit, Scott Kellermann fired a shot in the air Saturday morning, signaling the start of the Batwa Challenge — a 5K and 10K running race to benefit the Kellermann Foundation and its work in Uganda.

The foundation provides health, education and economic empowerment resources for the Batwa pygmies — a group which faces poverty and poor health in parts of Uganda and surrounding areas.

Kellermann, a doctor who first traveled to Uganda with his wife Carol in 2000 to conduct a medical survey of the Batwa people, started a medical clinic in the Southwest region of the country, which eventually grew into the Bwindi Community Hospital. He said the hospital provides a great benefit to the Batwa people, who lack modern medical resources and face high rates of diseases such as HIV and malaria.

The foundation has also helped over 250 Batwa children attend schools in the region and has organized various projects, including home building, to help the Batwa people.

Saturday's race — which began at 8 a.m. in Pioneer Park — drew a large crowd eager to show their support for the Kellermann Foundation. Participants ran and walked through Nevada City's Miners Trail and Tribute Trail and afterward celebrated the accomplishment with an awards ceremony to honor the top finishers.

