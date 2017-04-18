Nevada City Planning Commission to discuss 71 unit development plan | TheUnion.com

The Nevada City Planning Commission will discuss this week a proposed development called "The Grove," which would create 71 new housing units on a 12.97 acre site at 500 Providence Mine Road, an approximate 5 percent increase in the city's housing stock.

The commission will review a tentative final map application at Thursday's 1:30 p.m. meeting at the Nevada City City Hall.

The project would encompass two development phases. The first proposes the creation of 15 large single-family lots, which would be sold undeveloped and suitable for custom homes. Of those 15 lots, 12 are proposed to incorporate a second dwelling unit in hopes of creating more affordable housing for the city.

The second phase proposes the development of 32 clustered townhouse units along with 12 clustered single-family lots.

The developer, Nevada City Tech Center, has been pursuing the project since 2010.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4231.