Nevada City paving operations closes lane on Broad Street

Caltrans is alerting motorists traveling in Nevada City to expect delays for bridge repair and paving operations that are expected from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 6 a.m. Saturday, September 9 on the Broad Street overcrossing over Highway 49/20 in Nevada City, according to a press release.

Motorists should expect delays overnight Friday night through Saturday morning for one-way traffic controls as bridge repair and paving operations occur.

Motorists are cautioned to reduce speeds on areas of rough roadway and to use caution in and near work zones.Weather or other unexpected delays could postpone the work.