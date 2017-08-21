Nevada City man reports for jail sentence on child sex convictions

A Nevada City man who pleaded no contest to accusations of having sex with a minor began serving his three-year sentence on Friday, authorities said.

Carl Gene Geary, 33, reported to the Nevada County Jail to serve his sentence on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 16, and one count each of manufacturing marijuana, cruelty/injury to a child and distribution/exhibition of harmful matter to a minor, records show.

Geary in March pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced in June to three years to serve, followed by three years' probation. Ten other charges against him were dismissed, reports state.

"This resolution represents some significant issues that we had proving the case," Chris Walsh, assistant district attorney, said in an email. "If there were no proof issues involved in this particular case, we would have sought a different sentence."

Geary's defense attorney, Roland Tiemann, couldn't be reached for comment.

Authorities accused Geary of having sex with a 14-year-old girl during summer 2015. He sent a naked photo of himself to a detective posing as the girl and was found with drugs when officers executed a search warrant on his home, reports state.

According to a pre-sentence report, Geary in summer 2015 approached the victim in downtown Nevada City and exchanged phone numbers with her. Later that season, while under the influence of prescription medication and cough syrup, she began texting Geary. He then picked her up and drove her to his home.

The report states that the victim had difficulty remembering details. However, she woke up naked at Geary's home and knew she'd had sex with him. She grew scared on the ride home and demanded he stop his vehicle, exiting it in an unknown part of town.

Weeks later, the victim again agreed to meet Geary, though she didn't know why. She went to Geary's home five times. Every time Geary gave her alcohol or drugs, the report states.

Authorities became involved after a friend of the victim told a school official. A detective posed as the victim and received several photos from Geary. At one point the detective, pretending to be the victim, said she wouldn't turn 18 for four more years, according to the report.

"You first told me you were 19, then it was 16," Geary replied, the report states. "I've got to admit I'm nervous even texting you …"

Authorities obtained a search warrant in December 2015 and arrested Geary after he agreed to meet the victim at a restaurant. A search of his home revealed suspected butane honey oil labs and over 100 pounds of marijuana, the pre-sentence report states.

Speaking at the Probation Department in May, Geary said he never would have been with the victim if he'd known her true age, the report states.

"She told me she was 19, and I believed her," Geary states in the report.

"People are so quick to judge, but the truth is she told me she was 19 and I believed her," he adds later.

