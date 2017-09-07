Morning Report, September 7: Hwy 49 one-way traffic from N Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba County line due to paving operation

For local incidents go to California Highway Patrol

Sierra Roadwork Schedule: Sunday through Saturday, September 3-9, 2017

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect around the clock alternating lane closures for bridge work for the county roadway under the bridge.

Other Long Term Projects (Sierra/Nevada/Placer Counties):

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at the Soda Springs overcrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 14 to August 31 for pavement work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 3 a.m. Thursday to noon Friday until October for pavement rehabilitation operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one-way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion. (This will remain in place over the Labor Day weekend)

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Brunswick Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls on the surface street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday night through Friday morning for paving operations.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at the SB Hwy 49 exit for Hwy 20: Motorists can expect right shoulder closure around the clock Wednesday through 5 a.m. Saturday for sewer work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at the SB Hwy 49 exit to Hwy 20: Motorists can expect full off-ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday night through Saturday morning for sewer work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Wolf/Combie Roads to Alta Sierra: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Crestview Drive to West Empire Street (SR 49/20): Motorists can expect right shoulder and intermittent right lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for emergency work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Slate Range Road to Chapman Saddle Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Little Valley Outpost to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for grinding operations.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Rd to Education Street: Motorists can expect nightly right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Lone Star Road: Motorists can expect alternating lane, median and shoulder closures 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Foresthill Road to Borland Street/Lincoln Way: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for multiple maintenance operations.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Donner Park overcrossing to I-80/89 separator: Motorists can expect alternating lane, median and shoulder closures from around the clock beginning 12:01 a.m. Tuesday night to 11:59 p.m. Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Park overcrossing and the I-80/89 separator: Motorists can expect intermittent full EB and WB ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Hampshire Rocks/Rainbow undercrossing to East Cisco undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for k-rail removal.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Drum Forebay overcrossing to Baxter overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Fridayfor striping operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Sierra/Nevada Counties) from Nevada state line to Farad undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Truckee River to Hinton Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from Hinton undercrossing to Floriston exit: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from the westbound Vista Point to the Donner Park overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repair.

State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra County) from Sierra County line to Old Truckee Road south: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 89 – Southbound (Placer County) from Alpine Meadows Road to Rampart Drive: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 89 – Northbound (Placer County) from Montreal Road to Cabin Creek Road: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for shoulder work.

State Route 174 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Bear River Bridge to Bertino Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for shoulder repair.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Gold Hill Road to Summer Star/Armes: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Summer Star/Armes Lane to Newcastle Tunnel: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for tree work.

State Route 267 – Southbound (Placer County) from National Avenue to Brockway Summit: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday for electrical work.

State Route 267 – Northbound (Nevada County) from Brockway Road/Soaring Way to Junction I-80/Hwy89: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday for electrical work.