Morning Report, June 7: Route 49 1-way traffic from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to N Sidehill Viaduct due to emergency work | TheUnion.com

Caltrans scheduled road closures:

Source: Caltrans scheduled road closures, June 7.

Roadwork that may affect your commute:

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork begins for the 2.5 year, $50.6 million project to construct @ 3 miles of additional 'truck climbing lane' and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

June 4-10

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from the Hwy 174/I-80 junction to the Secret Town overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning June 4-9 for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from the Hwy 174/I-80 junction to the Secret Town overcrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent closures of the eastbound lanes (CHP rolling block closures) from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Wednesday-Thursday June 6-8 for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for around-the-clock alternating lane closures for bridge work.

State Route 49 Slides/Slipouts (Nevada/Sierra Counties) at South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber and Yuba/Sierra County line to Brandy City Road which will require remediation throughout the spring:

June 4-10

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba/Sierra County line: Motorists can expect signalized one way traffic controls around the clock for slipout remediation activities.

State Route 49 (Nevada/Yuba County) from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber: Motorists can expect signalized/flagger one way traffic controls around the clock for slide removal activities.

Interstate 80 Slides (Nevada County) and risk of slides, from stateline to Hirschdale Road will require remediation throughout the spring:

June 4-10

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) k-rail will be placed around the clock to protect the right shoulder from post mile 25.5 to 26.0 through Friday June 16 for slide removal activities.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from 2 miles west of Floriston to the Hinton Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday June 5-9 for slide removal.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from ½ mile east of Lowell Hill Road to Lowell Hill Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls and right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday June 5-8 and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday June 9 for utility work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Chalk Bluff Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday June 5-8 and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday June 9 for utility work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to Wild Plum Road: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday June 5-7 for ditch cleaning.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday June 5-9 for pavement grinding operations.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday June 5-9 for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Rd to Education Street: Motorists can expect nightly right lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night through Saturday morning June 5-10 for landscape and shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from the Nevada state line to Farad undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and right shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastbound Tuesday & Wednesday and westbound on Thursday June 6-8 for sweeping operations.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Douglas Boulevard overcrossing to Taylor Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent full freeway and on-ramp closures from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday June 4 for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the westbound on-ramps from State Route 65 and Taylor Road, and the eastbound on-ramp from Eureka Road to I-80, : Motorists can expect intermittent full ramp closures from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday June 4 for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from JWO the Hirschdale interchange to the Donner Park overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane, shoulder, and median closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday June 9 for pavement repair.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Gold Run overcrossing to Secret Town overcrossing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday June 5-8 for maintenance operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at Prosser Village/Overland Trail overcrossing: Motorists can expect flagging operations on local street overcrossing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Friday June 5-9 for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at the Gold Run overcrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday June 7-9 for roadway excavation.

State Route 89 (Placer/Nevada County) from Goose Meadows Campground to Donner Creek: Motorists can intermittent one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday June 5-8 for pothole repair.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from Oak Street to Memorial Lane: Motorists can expect right lane closure and one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday June 6-8 for pavement repair.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Rainbow Valley Lane to Main Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday June 5-9 for utility work.