Morning Report, August 29: Southbound 49 connector lane closure to Westbound Jct 20. Nevada City right shoulder closed due to sewer work

Caltrans scheduled road closures:

Source: Caltrans scheduled road closures, Aug. 29.

Sierra Roadwork Schedule: Sunday through Saturday, August 27-September 2

Due to upcoming Labor Day weekend, lane closures will not be allowed during the following days and hours due to the Labor Day Weekend unless for traffic hazard or special exemption received:

I-80, U.S. 50, Hwys 28, 89, and 267:

6 a.m. Friday, September 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 5

All other highways:

from 8 a.m. Friday, September 1 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 4

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

August 27 – Sept. 2

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect around the clock alternating lane closures for bridge work for the county roadway under the bridge.

Other Long Term Projects (Sierra/Nevada/Placer Counties):

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Lake Road interchange: Motorists can expect detours due to a full roadway closure under the I-80 overcrossings until Friday September 1 for bridge painting.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at the Soda Springs overcrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 14 to August 31 for pavement work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 3 a.m. Thursday to noon Friday until October for pavement rehabilitation operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one-way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion. (This will remain in place over the Labor Day weekend)

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Wolf/Combie Roads to Alta Sierra: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at the SB Hwy 49 exit for Hwy 20: Motorists can expect right shoulder closure around the clock until 5 p.m. Aug. 30 for sewer work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at the SB Hwy 49 exit to Hwy 20: Motorists can expect full off-ramp closure from 3 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 26 and overnight 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday through Thursday morning for sewer work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Crestview Drive to West Empire Street (SR 49/20): Motorists can expect right shoulder and intermittent right lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for emergency work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Slate Range Road to Gold Lake/Greene Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Little Valley Outpost to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for AC paving work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Rd to Education Street: Motorists can expect nightly right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 – Northbound (Placer County) from Edgewood Drive to Luther Road: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for maintenance operation.

State Route 49 – Southbound (Placer County) from Palm Avenue to Nevada Street/Margurit Mine: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance operation.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at Chain on area to WB Donner Pass inspection facility (CHP scales): Motorists can expect #2 of 2 lanes closed 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday-Monday and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for grinding operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Prosser Village/Overland Trail to Vista Point: Motorists can expect #2 of 2 lanes closed 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday-Monday and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for grinding operations.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Kearsarge Mill Road to Nyack: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from end of chain control area just before Cisco Grove to Cisco overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday and through 6 a.m. Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at Blue Canyon Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday and through 6 a.m. Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Laing Road to Nevada County line: Motorists can expect left lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from the Farad undercrossing to the Nevada State line: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer/Nevada County) from Kingvale undercrossing to Castle Peak undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for drainage work.

State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra County) from Sierra County line to Old Truckee Road south: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for tree work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Squaw Creek: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday-Tuesday and Tuesday-Wednesday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Sierra County line to Upper Little Truckee: Motorists can expect alternating one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for crack seal operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Hwy 49 junction (Sattley) to Plumas County line: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for paving operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at the Truckee River Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday-Tuesday and Tuesday-Wednesday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Pole Creek Road to Montreal Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Clark Tunnel Road & Dutch Court to Gold Hill Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for tree work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Summer Star/Armes Lane to Main Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday for tree work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Northstar Drive to Brockway Summit: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.