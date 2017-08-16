Morning Report, August 16: Roadwork and lane closures

For local incidents go to California Highway Patrol

Caltrans scheduled road closures:

Source: Caltrans scheduled road closures, Aug. 16.

Roadwork that may affect your commute:

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for around the clock alternating lane closures for bridge work.

State Route 49 Slides/Slipouts (Nevada/Sierra Counties) at South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber and Yuba/Sierra County line to Brandy City Road.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba/Sierra County line: Motorists can expect signalized one-way traffic controls around the clock for slipout repair work.

Interstate 80 — Westbound Slides (Nevada County) and risk of slides, from stateline to Hirschdale Road.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Nevada County) k-rail has been placed to protect the right shoulder from post mile 25.5 to 26.0 for slide removal activities.

Other Long Term Projects (Sierra/Nevada/Placer Counties):

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Lake Road interchange: Motorists can expect detours due to a full roadway closure under the I-80 overcrossings until September 1 for bridge painting.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Nevada County) at the Soda Springs overcrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 14 to August 31 for pavement work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until October for pavement rehabilitation operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one-way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Placer/Nevada County) from the Nevada County line to the Highway 20/I-80 junction: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency repair work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Slacks Ravine: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls around the clock Monday through Friday for bridge work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Pleasant Valley Road: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Broad Street overcrossing: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Saturday for bridge work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Brunswick Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane closures on the overcrossing and closure of the left turn lane on the off ramps from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday for paving operations.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Missouri Bar Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for right lane closure 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Crestview Drive to West Empire Street (SR 49/20): Motorists can expect right shoulder and intermittent right lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Gold Lake/Greene Road: Motorists can expect No. 1 of 2 lanes northbound and southbound from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Rd to Education Street: Motorists can expect nightly right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at chain-on area to Donner Pass inspection facility (CHP scales): Motorists can expect No. 2 of 2 lanes closed 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for grinding operations.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Placer County) from the Rainbow exit to the South Yuba River: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for sign work.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Nevada County) from Prosser Village/Overland Trail to Vista Point: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for grinding operation.

State Route 89 — Southbound (Placer County) from Fairway Drive to Mackinaw Road (Tahoe City): Motorists can expect right shoulder closure from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday for utility work.