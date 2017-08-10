Morning Report, August 10: North/South 49 lane closure from end of N. Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba County Line | TheUnion.com

California Highway Patrol — Local traffic report: No incidents as of 7:40 a.m.

Red Dog Rd / Park Ave vehicle facing the wrong way and blocking lane. #theunionnow — TheUnion (@TheUnion) August 10, 2017

W80 Closure From Secret Town Oc (Magra & Alpine) to S. Long Ravine Up, 1 of 2 lanes closed, Guardrail Repair. Ends at 4 p.m. #theunionnow — TheUnion (@TheUnion) August 10, 2017

Car wreck Sr174/Lower Colfax Rd. Debris in roadway, Southbound lane blocked. No injuries. #theunionnow — TheUnion (@TheUnion) August 10, 2017

*For information on roadwork and lane closures see below.

Caltrans scheduled road closures:

Source: Caltrans scheduled road closures, Aug. 10.

Roadwork that may affect your commute:

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

August 6-12

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for around the clock alternating lane closures for bridge work.

State Route 49 Slides/Slipouts (Nevada/Sierra Counties) at South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber and Yuba/Sierra County line to Brandy City Road.

August 6-12

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba/Sierra County line: Motorists can expect signalized one-way traffic controls around the clock for slipout repair work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound Slides (Nevada County) and risk of slides, from stateline to Hirschdale Road.

August 6-12

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) k-rail has been placed to protect the right shoulder from post mile 25.5 to 26.0 for slide removal activities.

Other Long Term Projects (Sierra/Nevada/Placer Counties):

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Lake Road interchange: Motorists can expect detours due to a full roadway closure under the I-80 overcrossings until September 1 for bridge painting.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until after Labor Day for pavement grinding operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one-way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Placer/Nevada County) from the Nevada County line to the Highway 20/I-80 junction: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for emergency repair work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Pleasant Valley Road: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Brunswick Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane closures on the overcrossing and closure of the left turn lane on the off ramps from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday for paving operations.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Crestview Drive to West Empire Street (SR 49/20): Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Crestview Drive to West Empire Street (SR 49/20): Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Gold Lake/Greene Road: Motorists can expect #1 of 2 lanes northbound and southbound from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Rd to Education Street: Motorists can expect nightly right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Saturdayfor shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at Chain on area to WB Donner Pass inspection facility (CHP scales): Motorists can expect #2 of 2 lanes closed 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for grinding operations.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from the Donner Park overcrossing to the 80/89/267 separator: Motorists can expect nighttime alternating lane, shoulder, median and ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday for grinding operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at Old 80/89N/267 Separator, junction I-80/89S, and Prosser Village/Overland Trail Undercrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday for grinding operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Prosser Village/Overland Trail to Vista Point: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for grinding operation.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer/Nevada Counties) at the Gold Run overcrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from end chain off area to Hinton Road undercrossing: Motorist can expect right lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for bridge inspection work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound and Westbound (Nevada County) from Boca Bridge & Hirschdale to EB Route 80: Motorist can expect full ramp closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for bridge inspection work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Drum Forebay overcrossing to end of Independent Align: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair.

State Route 89 – Southbound (Placer County) from Fairway drive to Mackinaw Rd (Tahoe City): Motorists can expect right shoulder closure from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) at the Truckee River Bridge: Motorists can expect overnight, intermittent, one way traffic controls from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) at Squaw Creek: Motorists can expect overnight, intermittent, one way traffic controls from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Wednesday bridge work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Placer County line to Webber Lake/Cottonwood Creek Road: Motorists can expect #1 of 2 lanes closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday miscellaneous work.