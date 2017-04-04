Morning Report, April 4: Traffic, roadwork and lane closures | TheUnion.com

CHP — Local traffic incident report concluded as of 9 a.m.:

9 a.m.: Auburn— Traffic collision unknown injuries blocking two right lanes at I-80 east and Douglas Boulevard. Drivers are outside of vehicles on roadway. Accident involves a big rig and white vehicle. White car is facing sideways in the northbound right lanes 2 and 3. Lanes were later reopened.

8:45 a.m.: Auburn— Hit and run with no injuries reported at I-80 west and Douglas Boulevard. Units at scene. No lane closures reported.

8:32 a.m.: Auburn— Traffic collision at I-80 east and Atlantic Street. One male out of a vehicle hobbling with a minor injury. CHP units are on scene. No lane closures reported.

7:25 a.m.: Auburn— At 9440 Indian Hills Road a call for CHP to “assist with maintenance” was made. Units are at scene to assist.

6:50 a.m.: At State Route 20 and Harmony Ridge Road a call was made to CHP for an “assist with construction.” Units are at scene to assist.

Caltrans scheduled road closures:

Roadwork that may affect your commute:

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork begins for the 2.5 year, $50.6 million project to construct @ 3 miles of additional 'truck climbing lane' and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

April 4-8

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for around-the-clock alternating lane closures from June 20 throughout the winter for bridge work.

Interstate 80/State Route 20 (Placer & Nevada Counties) from Magra to Kingvale (I-80) and Yuba Pass (I-80/Hwy 20 interchange) to Willow Valley on SR 20: Governor's drought-related state of emergency declaration includes removal of dying, dead and hazardous trees damaged by bark beetle infestations and other drought-related causes. The projects will improve motorist safety, as well as reduce fuel for potential fires.

April 4-8

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Lone Grave to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls with a pilot car from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday April 3-7 for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Drum Forebay overcrossing to Baxter overcrossing: A large mudslide in the area has been temporarily stabilized and slide removal/remediation activities will continue throughout the spring.

April 4-8

A long-term right shoulder closure will be in effect until April 30.

State Route 49 Slides/Slipouts (Nevada/Sierra Counties) at South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber and Yuba/Sierra County line to Brandy City Road which will require remediation throughout the spring:

April 4-8

State Route 49 – Northbound (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba/Sierra County line: Motorists can expect signalized one way traffic controls around the clock for slipout remediation activities.

State Route 49 (Nevada/Yuba County) from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber: Motorists can expect signalized/flagger one way traffic controls around the clock for slide removal activities.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to Gold Lake/Greene Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls at various locations from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday April 3-7 for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street Overcrossing: Motorists can expect right shoulder closure on the local street from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 3-7 for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Floriston on-ramp to Hinton Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 3-6 for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Fibreboard undercrossing to Donner Park overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 3-6 for pavement repair operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at 80/267/89 junction and the West Truckee undercrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday April 3-5 for pavement repair operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Webber Lake/Cottonwood Creek Road to Wilson Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls with a pilot car from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday April 3-7 for pavement repair operations.

State Route 174 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from I-80/State Route 174 Junction to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls for right lane closures as well as ongoing shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday April 3-7 for slide removal work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Gold Hill Road to Taylor Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday April 3-7 for utility work.