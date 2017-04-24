Morning Report, April 24: Route 20 one-way traffic operation from Lone Grave to E Jct Rte 49 & Uren St, due to tree work | TheUnion.com

California Highway Patrol — Local traffic report concluded as of 9 a.m.

*For more info on roadwork and lane closures see below.

East/West193 lane closure from Dutch Court to Ridge Rd, 1 of 2 lanes closed due to utility work. Expected to end at 6 p.m. #theunionnow

North/South 174 Lane Closure from Lakewood Lane to Shelby Rd, Right shoulder closed due to tree work. Expected to end at 7 p.m. #theunionnow

*Route 20 one-way traffic operation from Lone Grave to E Jct Rte 49 & Uren St, due to tree work. Expected to end at 5 p.m.

Caltrans scheduled road closures:

Roadwork that may affect your commute:

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork begins for the 2.5 year, $50.6 million project to construct @ 3 miles of additional 'truck climbing lane' and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

April 24-29

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Route 174/I-80 junction to Secret Town overcrossing (Magra): Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday April 24-26 and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday April 27 for tree work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for around-the-clock alternating lane closures from June 20 throughout the winter for bridge work.

Interstate 80/State Route 20 (Placer & Nevada Counties) from Magra to Kingvale (I-80) and Yuba Pass (I-80/Hwy 20 interchange) to Willow Valley on SR 20: Governor's drought-related state of emergency declaration includes removal of dying, dead and hazardous trees damaged by bark beetle infestations and other drought-related causes. The projects will improve motorist safety, as well as reduce fuel for potential fires.

April 24 – 29

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Lone Grave to Hwy 49 Junction/Uren Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls with a pilot car from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday April 24-27 for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Drum Forebay overcrossing to Baxter overcrossing: A large mudslide in the area has been temporarily stabilized and slide removal/remediation activities will continue throughout the spring.

April 24-29

A long-term right shoulder closure will be in effect until April 30.

State Route 49 Slides/Slipouts (Nevada/Sierra Counties) at South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber and Yuba/Sierra County line to Brandy City Road which will require remediation throughout the spring.

April 23-29

State Route 49 – Northbound (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba/Sierra County line: Motorists can expect signalized one way traffic controls around the clock for slipout remediation activities.

State Route 49 (Nevada/Yuba County) from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber: Motorists can expect signalized/flagger one way traffic controls around the clock for slide removal activities.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from ½ mile east of Lowell Hill Road to Lowell Hill Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls and right shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 24-27 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday April 28 for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Bell Road to Hwy 49: Motorists can expect closure of the right lane of the on-ramp to northbound SR 49 from 8 p.m. Monday April 24 to 5 a.m. Tuesday April 25 for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Old Route 49 to Birchville/Tyler-Foote Road: Motorists can expect right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday April 27 for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Donner Pass Inspection facility to the Fibreboard undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday April 25 for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the WB Floriston on-ramp to the Hinton Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 24-27 and from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday April 28 for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from the Whitmore Maintenance station to the beginning of the chain on area: Motorists can expect center lane, right lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday April 24 for guardrail repair.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Tahoe City Y to Alpine Meadows Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday April 24-25 for emergency work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Yuba County Line to Gold Lake Rd/Greene Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls around the clock (except from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.) Monday through 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning April 24-27 for miscellaneous work.

State Route 174 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Lakewood Lane to Shelby Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 24-17 for tree work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Dutch Court to Ridge Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday April 24-27 for utility work.