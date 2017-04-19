Morning Report, April 19: One-way traffic State Route 20 at Lone Grave | TheUnion.com

California Highway Patrol — Local traffic report concluded as of 8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m. — Some minor congestion at Higgins Corner and Combie Road. Should subside soon.

8:20 a.m.— Currently some minor traffic congestion near the 20 and Penn Valley Drive, and the 20 and Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Valley.

East/West193 lane closure from Gold Hill Rd to Old State Hwy. 1 lane closed due to utility work. Expected to end at 6 p.m. #theunionnow

CHP: vehicle stopped for a garbage truck and the other vehicle hit them from behind. #theunionnow

CHP: Trfc Collision/No Inj at Mount Olive/Lower Colfax roads. Vehicles pulled to right side of road #theunionnow https://t.co/510TAjmjBa

Ongoing traffic conditions:

*Route 20 one-way traffic operation from Lone Grave to E Jct Rte 49 & Uren St, due to tree work. Expected to end at 5 p.m.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork begins for the 2.5 year, $50.6 million project to construct @ 3 miles of additional 'truck climbing lane' and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for around-the-clock alternating lane closures from June 20 throughout the winter for bridge work.

Interstate 80/State Route 20 (Placer & Nevada Counties) from Magra to Kingvale (I-80) and Yuba Pass (I-80/Hwy 20 interchange) to Willow Valley on SR 20: Governor's drought-related state of emergency declaration includes removal of dying, dead and hazardous trees damaged by bark beetle infestations and other drought-related causes. The projects will improve motorist safety, as well as reduce fuel for potential fires.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Lone Grave to Hwy 49 Junction/Uren Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls with a pilot car from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday April 17-21 for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Drum Forebay overcrossing to Baxter overcrossing: A large mudslide in the area has been temporarily stabilized and slide removal/remediation activities will continue throughout the spring.

A long-term right shoulder closure will be in effect until April 30. State Route 49 Slides/Slipouts (Nevada/Sierra Counties) at South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber and Yuba/Sierra County line to Brandy City Road which will require remediation throughout the spring.

State Route 49 – Northbound (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba/Sierra County line: Motorists can expect signalized one way traffic controls around the clock for slipout remediation activities. State Route 49 (Nevada/Yuba County) from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber: Motorists can expect signalized/flagger one way traffic controls around the clock for slide removal activities.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS State Route 20 (Nevada County) from ½ mile east of Lowell Hill Road to Lowell Hill Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls and right shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 17-20 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday April 21 for utility work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from 1 mile east of Chalk Bluff Road to Chalk Bluff Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls and right shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 17-20 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday April 21 for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Donner Park overcrossing to the Chain on Area: Motorists can expect alternating lane, shoulder and median closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday April 20 and from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday April 21 for pavement repair.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Acid Flat Bridge to the EB Floriston on-ramp: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday April 20 and from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday April 21 for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at the Hwy 174/I-80 junction: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls on the surface street near the WB off ramp from 7 p.m. Thursday April 20 to 5 a.m. Friday April 21 for utility work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Tahoe Park Avenue to Alpine Meadows Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday April 17-21 for tree work.

State Route 174 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Lakewood Lane to Shelby Road: Motorists can expect intermittent full highway closures from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday April 17-19 for PG&E tree removal operations.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Gold Hill Road to Taylor Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday April 17-19 for utility work.