Morning Report, April 18: multi-vehicle wreck, Hwy 49 South and Carriage Road, heavy traffic | TheUnion.com

Morning Report, April 18: multi-vehicle wreck, Hwy 49 South and Carriage Road, heavy traffic
April 18, 2017
California Highway Patrol: Local traffic report concluded as of 9:30 a.m.
49S/Carriage Rd. wreck, Emergency Command confirms no fatalities. #theunionnow
— TheUnion (@TheUnion) April 18, 2017
In 49S/Carriage Rd wreck 1 patient transported to Auburn hospital. Roadway clear, though some minor traffic congestion remains via Caltrans.
— TheUnion (@TheUnion) April 18, 2017
49S/Carriage Rd 3-car accident just clearing roadway now. Unclear what injuries, but 1 driver transported self to hospital. #theunionnow
— TheUnion (@TheUnion) April 18, 2017
Fire and medical units on scene at 49S/Carriage Rd. Multi-vehicle accident. Expect traffic delays. #theunionnow https://t.co/lIcSx58GzM pic.twitter.com/2VgkIALyd4
— TheUnion (@TheUnion) April 18, 2017
Traffic backed up on 49 S at Carriage Rd. Expect major delays due to accident. #theunionnow
— TheUnion (@TheUnion) April 18, 2017
CHP: Hwy 49 S/Carriage rd, van versus car. Tow units called in. Cars on right hand side. #theunionnow
— TheUnion (@TheUnion) April 18, 2017
Marysville Rd/Stanfield Hill, car vs deer. Injured deer in roadway. #theunionnow
— TheUnion (@TheUnion) April 18, 2017
Northbound Highway 49 Vista Point, SR49 1-way traffic control 2.5 mi S of Sattley. No estimated time for full reopening. #TheUnionNow
— TheUnion (@TheUnion) April 18, 2017
7 a.m.: CHP to assist with construction at 49 and Harmony Ridge Road. Ongoing traffic conditions: *Northbound Highway 49 from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to post mile 22.70 is reduced to one-way traffic control due to mudslide. No estimated time of opening and no detour available. Expect delays.
Caltrans scheduled road closures:
Source: Caltrans scheduled road closures, April 18.
Roadwork that may affect your commute:
LONG-TERM PROJECTS Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork begins for the 2.5 year, $50.6 million project to construct @ 3 miles of additional 'truck climbing lane' and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. April 18-22 Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for around-the-clock alternating lane closures from June 20 throughout the winterfor bridge work. Interstate 80/State Route 20 (Placer & Nevada Counties) from Magra to Kingvale (I-80) and Yuba Pass (I-80/Hwy 20 interchange) to Willow Valley on SR 20: Governor's drought-related state of emergency declaration includes removal of dying, dead and hazardous trees damaged by bark beetle infestations and other drought-related causes. The projects will improve motorist safety, as well as reduce fuel for potential fires. April 18-22 State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Lone Grave to Hwy 49 Junction/Uren Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls with a pilot car from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday April 17-21 for tree work. Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Drum Forebay overcrossing to Baxter overcrossing: A large mudslide in the area has been temporarily stabilized and slide removal/remediation activities will continue throughout the spring. April 18-22 A long-term right shoulder closure will be in effect until April 30. State Route 49 Slides/Slipouts (Nevada/Sierra Counties) at South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber and Yuba/Sierra County line to Brandy City Road which will require remediation throughout the spring: April 18-22 State Route 49 – Northbound (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba/Sierra County line: Motorists can expect signalized one way traffic controls around the clock for slipout remediation activities. State Route 49 (Nevada/Yuba County) from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber: Motorists can expect signalized/flagger one way traffic controls around the clock for slide removal activities. SHORT-TERM PROJECTS State Route 20 (Nevada County) from ½ mile east of Lowell Hill Road to Lowell Hill Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls and right shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 17-20 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday April 21 for utility work. State Route 20 (Nevada County) from 1 mile east of Chalk Bluff Road to Chalk Bluff Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls and right shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 17-20 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday April 21 for utility work. Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Donner Park overcrossing to the Chain on Area: Motorists can expect alternating lane, shoulder and median closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday April 20 and from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday April 21 for pavement repair. Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Acid Flat Bridge to the EB Floriston on-ramp: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday April 20 and from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday April 21 for emergency work. Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at the Hwy 174/I-80 junction: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls on the surface street near the WB off ramp from 7 p.m. Thursday April 20 to 5 a.m. Friday April 21 for utility work. State Route 89 (Placer County) from Tahoe Park Avenue to Alpine Meadows Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday April 17-21 for tree work. State Route 174 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Lakewood Lane to Shelby Road: Motorists can expect intermittent full highway closures from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday April 17-19 for PG&E tree removal operations. State Route 193 (Placer County) from Gold Hill Road to Taylor Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday April 17-19 for utility work.