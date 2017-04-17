Morning Report, April 17: Traffic, roadwork and lane closures | TheUnion.com

California Highway Patrol: Local traffic report concluded as of 8:45 a.m.

Yuba County, SR20 1-way traffic control 12 MI E Marysville at Parks Bar Rd to Timbuctoo Rd. due to a collision. still clearing, no detour. — TheUnion (@TheUnion) April 17, 2017

Overturned rig after wreck on Highway 20 west of Penn Valley, just past Hammonton-Smartsville Road. Be careful out there. #TheUnionNow pic.twitter.com/dsEhCKcxjF — Brian Hamilton (@MrBrianHamilton) April 17, 2017

8:20 a.m.: Traffic collision at SR 174 and Odyssey Lane. Car versus car.

Caltrans issued traffic control at SR 20 Yuba City and Smartville Rd for extended period of time. #theunionnow https://t.co/510TAjmjBa — TheUnion (@TheUnion) April 17, 2017

Semi rolled over on SR20/Smartville Rd. fire and tow units responded. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Ivan V Natividad (@IvanVNatividad) April 17, 2017

7:55 a.m.: Traffic is slowed near Alta Sierra Drive and Highway 49. As well as at Highway 20 eastbound and Penn Valley Drive.

7:10 a.m.— Placer Hills and Plum tree road a vehicle hit a telephone pole. Car is on fire and pole is in roadway with live wire. Passerby with extinguisher attempting to put out fire. Fire units in route.

Ongoing traffic conditions:

*Northbound Highway 49 from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to post mile 22.70 is reduced to one-way traffic control due to mudslide. No estimated time of opening and no detour available. Expect delays.