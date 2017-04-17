Morning Report, April 17: Traffic, roadwork and lane closures | TheUnion.com

Morning Report, April 17: Traffic, roadwork and lane closures
April 17, 2017
California Highway Patrol: Local traffic report concluded as of 8:45 a.m.
Yuba County, SR20 1-way traffic control 12 MI E Marysville at Parks Bar Rd to Timbuctoo Rd. due to a collision. still clearing, no detour.
— TheUnion (@TheUnion) April 17, 2017
Overturned rig after wreck on Highway 20 west of Penn Valley, just past Hammonton-Smartsville Road. Be careful out there. #TheUnionNow pic.twitter.com/dsEhCKcxjF
— Brian Hamilton (@MrBrianHamilton) April 17, 2017
8:20 a.m.: Traffic collision at SR 174 and Odyssey Lane. Car versus car.
Caltrans issued traffic control at SR 20 Yuba City and Smartville Rd for extended period of time. #theunionnow https://t.co/510TAjmjBa
— TheUnion (@TheUnion) April 17, 2017
Semi rolled over on SR20/Smartville Rd. fire and tow units responded. #theunionnow @TheUnion
— Ivan V Natividad (@IvanVNatividad) April 17, 2017
7:55 a.m.: Traffic is slowed near Alta Sierra Drive and Highway 49. As well as at Highway 20 eastbound and Penn Valley Drive.
7:10 a.m.— Placer Hills and Plum tree road a vehicle hit a telephone pole. Car is on fire and pole is in roadway with live wire. Passerby with extinguisher attempting to put out fire. Fire units in route.
Ongoing traffic conditions:
*Northbound Highway 49 from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to post mile 22.70 is reduced to one-way traffic control due to mudslide. No estimated time of opening and no detour available. Expect delays.
Caltrans scheduled road closures:
Roadwork that may affect your commute:
LONG-TERM PROJECTS
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork begins for the 2.5 year, $50.6 million project to construct @ 3 miles of additional 'truck climbing lane' and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.
April 17-22
Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for around-the-clock alternating lane closures from June 20 throughout the winterfor bridge work.
Interstate 80/State Route 20 (Placer & Nevada Counties) from Magra to Kingvale (I-80) and Yuba Pass (I-80/Hwy 20 interchange) to Willow Valley on SR 20: Governor's drought-related state of emergency declaration includes removal of dying, dead and hazardous trees damaged by bark beetle infestations and other drought-related causes. The projects will improve motorist safety, as well as reduce fuel for potential fires.
April 17-22
State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Lone Grave to Hwy 49 Junction/Uren Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls with a pilot car from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday April 17-21 for tree work.
Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Drum Forebay overcrossing to Baxter overcrossing: A large mudslide in the area has been temporarily stabilized and slide removal/remediation activities will continue throughout the spring.
April 17-22
A long-term right shoulder closure will be in effect until April 30.
State Route 49 Slides/Slipouts (Nevada/Sierra Counties) at South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber and Yuba/Sierra County line to Brandy City Road which will require remediation throughout the spring:
April 17-22
State Route 49 – Northbound (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba/Sierra County line: Motorists can expect signalized one way traffic controls around the clock for slipout remediation activities.
State Route 49 (Nevada/Yuba County) from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber: Motorists can expect signalized/flagger one way traffic controls around the clock for slide removal activities.
SHORT-TERM PROJECTS
State Route 20 (Nevada County) from ½ mile east of Lowell Hill Road to Lowell Hill Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls and right shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 17-20 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday April 21 for utility work.
State Route 20 (Nevada County) from 1 mile east of Chalk Bluff Road to Chalk Bluff Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls and right shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 17-20 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday April 21 for utility work.
Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Donner Park overcrossing to the Chain on Area: Motorists can expect alternating lane, shoulder and median closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday April 20 and from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday April 21 for pavement repair.
Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Acid Flat Bridge to the EB Floriston on-ramp: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday April 20 and from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday April 21 for emergency work.
Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at the Hwy 174/I-80 junction: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls on the surface street near the WB off ramp from 7 p.m. Thursday April 20 to 5 a.m. Friday April 21 for utility work.
State Route 89 (Placer County) from Tahoe Park Avenue to Alpine Meadows Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday April 17-21 for tree work.
State Route 174 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Lakewood Lane to Shelby Road: Motorists can expect intermittent full highway closures from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday April 17-19 for PG&E tree removal operations.
State Route 193 (Placer County) from Gold Hill Road to Taylor Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday April 17-19 for utility work.