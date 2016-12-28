Measure N committee approves police and fire upgrades | TheUnion.com

Up to $210,000 of $868,000 in remaining Grass Valley Measure N funds for the year were approved by the oversight committee to upgrade fire and police equipment.

The amount was approved at their meeting held Wednesday and the group will forward its expenditure request to the city council.

For the fire department, $170,000 will be used to improve the Opticom preemption system that allows approaching emergency responders to pass through intersections with green lights. For police, $40,000 will be used to replace an outdated and failing emergency generator that powers the police department during the event of a power outage.

Fire department upgrades

Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron explained the need for updating the Opticom system and showed a video clip of a responding fire engine and the resulting difficulties experienced with the current infrared system. He highlighted the advantages of the new GPS system he recommended.

“The current system has some deficiencies,” Buttron said. “Sometimes it won’t pick (fire vehicles) up until you have a very good line of sight with it. Sometimes that’s too late. Therefore we end up getting to that light when traffic backs up, which not only slows our response but makes the situation that much more difficult for us to progress in the intersection with cross traffic.”

Buttron also explained that the current infrared system is susceptible to failures in response to snow, heavy rain, and sunlight.

“The neat thing with the GPS is it knows when you’re going to get there,” Buttron added. “Say we’re going to Safeway. As we approach that intersection, it starts preempting all of the intersections ahead of us and will start moving all of the traffic out of the way.”

If approved by the city council, 18 intersection lights not currently fitted with the infrared system will be equipped with the GPS system. Approximately 5 intersections in Grass Valley are currently covered by the infrared system and would not be replaced with the GPS units.

Added costs for a GPS receiver unit that would be installed in each fire vehicles as well as installation costs for the intersections were factored in as well.

“This is one more way to enhance our emergency services and get our folks to respond as soon as possible,” City Manager Bob Richardson said to the committee.

Police upgrades

Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard explained the situation regarding the 35,000 kilowatt emergency generator that currently sits behind the police station and stressed the need to replace it with a 50,000 kilowatt emergency generator during Wednesday’s oversight committee meeting.

The existing generator does not provide the needed electrical capacity to fully operate the police station during an emergency power failure.

“Updating to a 50,000 kilowatt standby generator can increase lighting in the evidence unit. We want to have that covered especially during an emergency,” Gammelgard said.

The half-cent Measure N sales tax fund, which generates $2.5 million each year, was first voted in in 2012 and is set to expire in 2023.

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.