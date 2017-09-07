Marijuana arrests: Nevada County deputies find thousands of pot plants, BHO lab in ‘cartel type’ grow operations

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 13000 block of Wolf Road, Grass Valley Tuesday, according to a Nevada County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The warrant was based on several citizen complaints and overhead flights of a large commercial size marijuana cultivation on the property. On the property, deputies located over 1,400 marijuana plants being cultivated, several over 10 feet in height, in large greenhouses. They also located a sophisticated Butane Honey Oil manufacturing laboratory, two loaded firearms, as well as several separate packages of Butane Honey Oil suspected of being possessed for sale.

This warrant execution was the fourth time the Nevada County Sheriff's Office has been to the property to investigate marijuana cultivation.

In July 2016, October 2016, and January 2017, Sheriff's deputies issued notices to abate to Charlie Cantrell, 42, from Modesto for violating the County Marijuana Nuisance Ordinance.

Cantrell was arrested for Illegal cultivation of marijuana, and manufacturing a controlled substance. He was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on $35,000 bail, the release states.

Also 10 other individuals living in different tents and trailers on the property were contacted. These individuals ranged in age from 18 to 48 and were from out of the area, including Sacramento, Los Angeles, Modesto, Indiana and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories For You

Additionally, on Aug. 31, with the assistance of U.S. Forest Service, the Nevada County Sheriff's Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant on forest service land off of Omega Road.

The grow operation appeared to be consistent with a cartel type operation. The total plant count was 1,224 plants. While serving this warrant, another grow located at the 10000 block of Alpha Road was observed where 727 marijuana plants we located.

According to the press release, on Wednesday, with the assistance of the forest service, the Narcotics Task Force served another search warrant off of Graniteville Road. The grow operation was consistent with a cartel grow and 582 marijuana plants were eradicated.