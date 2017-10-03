Maintenance work to close I-80 ramps in Auburn area

AUBURN – Caltrans is alerting motorists traveling in the Auburn area to expect traffic impacts as Caltrans maintenance work will require closure of freeway ramps to and from Interstate 80.

Interstate 80 (I-80) ramp and lane closures will be in effect 9 a.m. Tuesday, October 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following locations:

Westbound I-80 right #3 lane will be closed from just west of Russell Road to just east of Nevada Street.

Westbound I-80 off-ramp to Highway 49 will be closed. Detour will direct traffic to Ophir Road and back to use the eastbound off-ramp to access Highway 49.

Westbound I-80 on-ramp from Highway 49. Detour will direct traffic to use the Elm Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-80.

Westbound I-80 off-ramp at Nevada Street. Detour will direct traffic to use Ophir Road and back to use the eastbound off-ramp at Maple Street.

Motorists should plan for delays and are encouraged to use caution near work zones and to Slow for the Cone Zone. Maintenance crews will be repairing signs and guardrail, removing brush and cleaning up litter.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong construction work.

Source: Caltrans