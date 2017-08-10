Local spots to watch the Perseid’s meteor shower this weekend | TheUnion.com

The Perseid Meteor Shower, the most popular meteor shower of the year, will reach its peak in the coming days.

Luckily for us here in western Nevada County, we aren’t bogged down by the artificial city lights that many urban areas have, giving us some great local spots to view the show.

In a space.com. report, according to NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke, the Perseids has typical rates of about 80 meteors an hour.

This year the meteor shower’s actual peak is around 10 a.m. Aug. 12, which means that the night before and the night after will both be great for meteor watchers.

The shower may be slightly better in the predawn hours of Aug. 12, but there will be a decent showing both nights.

Cooke says the key to seeing the meteor show is to go to a dark area prior to the shower’s peak and sit outside for an hour or so. The eyes take around 30 minutes to adjust to the dark, so the longer you wait outside the more of the celestial show you will see.

Below are some local areas we think may be good spots to check out the show.

We would like to stress that these are suggestions, and due to the moon being quite visible, certain dark areas may be affected. Meaning the light from the moon may make smaller streaking meteors less visible.

We hope you enjoy the show!

Sugarloaf Mountain in Nevada City

Wolf Mountain Road near the lookout in Grass Valley

Old Nevada City Airport space: Nevada City Airport Trails, Nevada City

Wide spot at the corner of Old Downieville Hwy and Hwy 49

Washington Road Vista point: Off of Hwy 20 near little town of Washington

Celia Tate contributed to this report.