Yuba Trails Expert Hank Meals donates custom hike to help Independence Trail

Attention trail lovers. How does this sound?

A custom 10-mile fall hike anywhere in the Bear River or Yuba River watershed with hiking legend, author and archeologist Hank Meals. The adventure would also help restore the Independence Trail.

Meals is donating his hiking expertise and knowledge of the region's rich cultural landscape as part of Bear Yuba Land Trust's Live Auction on Saturday at Open Spaces & Wild Places: A Celebration of Land. It's a bonus for those who want to save and restore the Rush Creek Ramp at Independence Trail.

Those who make a $1,000 donation will get 20 raffle tickets for a Hike with Hank; $500 gets 10; $100 gets two and $50 or less gets one. In addition, winners will receive a signed copy of Meals' trail book, "The River."

Built by Naturalist John Olmsted and dedicated volunteers in the 1980s, the Independence Trail follows the Gold-Rush era Excelsior Canal and provides access to the wild for people of all mobility levels. The ramp is closed and in need of repair.

Hank has designed three hike selections in the upper watershed where soon, the Bear Yuba Land Trust will have new conservation easements on PG&E land. But his guided trek is not limited to these outings. Outdoor lovers can customize design their own hike with Hank or choose from one of the following:

Recommended Stories For You

Pioneer Trail/ Lang's Xing to the Spaulding Power House

The entire climb is approximately a 1000 foot ascent in 2.5 miles. About a 5-mile round-trip.

From Langs Xing (4,460') where Bowman Road crosses the South Yuba we'll climb the newest addition to the Pioneer Trail. Then we'll take a spur trail to the Power House on Spaulding reservoir for some interesting views and much information on the history of water management on the South Yuba and Bear Rivers. The trail starts by paralleling Jordan Creek where there are views of the dam from below. After crossing a small stream (the flow can vary because it's regulated) we'll climb a series of switchbacks through big trees. Eventually we come to an up-close view of the sheer face of Zion Hill splattered with spicy colored lichen. After tying in with the Spaulding Trail we take a walk down a primitive road to the Rim Power House. This is the place to see impressive engineering and its impact on an enduring watershed.

Clyde Mountain Erratics

The hill to the west of Zion Hill and Jordan Creek, and east of the South Yuba, is Clyde Mountain. The ridgetop is an expansive glaciated area, largely treeless surface with immense erratics, interesting geologic features and expansive views. There is a short, but steep minimal trail, to reach the ridgetop but mostly this is an overland exploration. Because it's treeless it can be hot, or it can be windy, and it would not be a good place to be in a lightning storm otherwise the views are spectacular. We'll be at 5,000' and higher and there are some climbing options for the more adventurous.

This trail is only about 1.5 + miles, one way, but you'll swear that it's way longer. Hats, sunscreen, and good boots are essential and don't forget to pack a windbreaker.

Spaulding Trail & Railroad History

The Spaulding Trail traverses the western shore of Spaulding Reservoir providing great views of Red Mountain and Old Man Mountain. While on the trail we'll pass through a mixture of conifers, black oak and two kinds of manzanita.

When the Spaulding Dam was rebuilt in the early 20th-century lumbermen Bierce and Smart logged the dam site between 1905 and 1910. They accomplished this with the aid of a seven-mile long narrow gauge railroad whose tracks were laid to the stands of timber where logs were then railroaded to their sawmill at Emigrant Gap. Remnants of the railroad can still be seen today.

The dam is built just below the confluence of the South Yuba and Fordyce Creek. We'll walk up Fordyce Creek to a beautiful waterfall before heading back. This round-trip hike is about 5 miles. As an optional bonus, we can climb Zion Hill, a short but steep side trip, with tremendous views. Twentieth-century mapmakers mistakenly placed Zion Hill near Blue Lake – join us for the real deal.

Wear sturdy hiking shoes and comfortable weather-appropriate clothing. Bring sun protection, snacks and/ or lunch and plenty of water.

Open Spaces & Wild Places features a farm-to-fork dinner, live music by Bob Mora and Third Degree, a Live and Silent Auction, and a Land Trust saloon featuring local craft brew, wine and cocktails.

Learn more and buy tickets at: http://www.bylt.org

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust