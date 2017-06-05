Yuba River Charter students present project to help homeless people | TheUnion.com

A few months since launching an effort to help homeless people by repurposing plastic bags to create sleeping mats, Yuba River Charter School students presented their work.

After gathering piles of plastic bags, seventh-grade students created thick yarn from strips of plastic and crocheted them into 3 foot by 6 foot sleeping mats for homeless people. Each mat takes around 500 plastic grocery bags to complete. Representatives from Sierra Roots recently visited the school to receive the mats on behalf of Nevada County Pets of the Homeless & Families in Need.

"This was such a successful project that I will continue to have local service projects which have an environmental component as a staple of the seventh-grade Handwork curriculum moving forward," said Deanna Ronningen, practical arts instructor. "I am so very proud of the work and pride each of these students brought to supporting their community."

The project started when Christine Woodward, who volunteers with Pets of the Homeless and Families in Need, began creating the sleeping mats with a few individual crocheters, before a group from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also volunteered. The idea was posted on volunteernevadacounty.org, where Yuba River Charter parents and teachers took notice.

Staff members and participating parents say they are fond of the project because of its hands-on work, and its focus on assisting with real-world problems like poverty and the welfare of the environment. They say Yuba River Charter School has a focus on learning practical skills and developing aware citizens. And through the project they are learning to be creative and cooperate with one another.