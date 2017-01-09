Yuba River Charter School groundbreaking postponed | TheUnion.com

The groundbreaking ceremony for construction of a new Yuba River Charter School facility, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to the extreme weather and flooding.

Located at the corner of Adam Avenue and Rough and Ready Highway, the new school will be situated on 15 acres purchased by Yuba River Charter School over the past seven years. Simile Construction will build the 22,575 square foot facility.

Visit http://yubariverschool.org for more information on Yuba River Charter School and the new facility project.