Young Parents Program in Nevada County axed | TheUnion.com

A program that for the past three decades has helped Nevada County pregnant and parenting students succeed in school and in life will be eliminated in June.

“This has been an outstanding program in our community for more than 30 years,” said Dr. Louise Johnson, Superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District. “Eliminating it is counter-productive. It benefits the entire community when we have good educational programs to help young parents have a chance to finish their educations and prepare themselves for high-paying, professional jobs.”

The Young Parents Program — also known as the Adolescent Family Life Program — helps students meet the demands of raising a child while, in many ways, still children themselves.

Every three years, the high school district submits a proposal to the California Department of Public Health requesting approximately $80,000 in annual funding for the Young Parents Program. On Jan. 4, district officials learned that Nevada County was ineligible to apply for funds.

“We’re mortified that the state would not fund the program and not give us any warning except showing us as ineligible in the request for proposals,” said Johnson. “It’s unclear why funding has been withdrawn from Nevada County.”

The program addresses and improves high school graduation rates, birth control use, mental and physical health, reduction of repeat pregnancy, college enrollment, child development education and employment.

Kris Youngman, District Nurse and program director, said the program changes lives.

“There are hundreds of students who benefitted from the program who would not otherwise have earned their High School Equivalency, Proficiency Certificate, or high school diploma,” Youngman said.

The Young Parents Program serves an average of more than 40 students, fathers as well as mothers, each year. Most are high school students but some attend middle school.

Jolene Hardin, case manager for the past three years, is a graduate of the program.

“Becoming a mom at 18 was not my plan,” Hardin said. “When I discovered I was pregnant I felt very scared and alone. I truly did not know what to do. I found myself involved in AFLP and I do believe it was a main factor in determining my future. I now have a Master’s Degree in Child Development and what I consider to be my dream job as an AFLP Case Manager. It’s all about the relationships.”

Deanna Estrada, a 17-year-old senior at Silver Springs High School, said she is able to balance motherhood and school work with Hardin’s support.

“It’s good because without Jolene’s help, I’d probably not be going to school, let alone doing my school work,” said Estrada, as she cuddled with her one-year-old daughter, Kambree. “Jolene helps me through whatever problems I have, whether it’s with the baby or with school. She always has great advice.”

Domanick Stratton, who graduated from high school and the program last year, said he’s proud of his success as a father and a person.

“I knew what I wanted to do, and Jolene helped me map out what steps I needed to take to reach my goals,” recalled Stratton.

An important element of the program is its partnership with Early Head Start and child care services at the Silver Springs campus.

“If I didn’t have that program, I wouldn’t still be in school,” said 16-year-old Cloey Peterson, mother of six-month-old Peyton. “Peyton goes to the Infant Toddler Center on my school campus. I get to see her during the day. The staff is nice there and I really trust them.”

Peterson’s fiancé, 18-year-old Noah Cole, said he’s thankful for Hardin’s guidance.

“She helped us get Peyton into the day care. She’s great at giving advice. She’s always been there for us. If we’ve ever needed anything, she helps. She’s even driven Cloey and Peyton to a doctor’s appointment,” said Cole. “Jolene is nice, well-spoken, and very intelligent.”

Silver Springs Principal Marty Mathiesen is one of dozens of people lobbying the state to save the program in Nevada County.

“Without this program, most, if not all of these kids — because they are still kids — would not attend school, nor would they receive the assistance necessary to break the cycle of family issues and the dysfunction they’ve generally been raised in themselves,” said Mathiesen. “Without the Young Parents Program, these students will, most likely, not earn a high school diploma, have no chance of a job, and rely on government assistance.”

NJUHSD Superintendent Johnson has appealed to state officials to reconsider the eligibility guidelines so Nevada County can apply for funding. She said the high school district is also reaching out to community partners and local agencies to try other approaches and funding mechanisms to try to save the program.

