Yoga for trauma recovery offered at Community Beyond Violence

Yoga for Survivors' Trauma Recovery is already three weeks into its next three-month stint at Community Beyond Violence (formerly Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition).

It is a gentle, restorative yoga class, excellent for people with injuries, for elders and for those with recent and ancient traumas. Classes are held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at Community Beyond Violence, 960 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley.

"It helps press the reset button of the nervous system and supports a feeling of gaining energy, rather than spending it during class," said class teacher Skyler Bright in a release. "Students leave feeling uplifted, relaxed, more productive and able to focus. A regular practice provides for an expanded 'window of tolerance,' where typical stresses can roll off more easily. And if stressors become triggers, a regular practice allows for centered calm more quickly, spending less time hijacked by heightened emotions."

Bright (formerly Myers) started a free yoga class at Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition in 2011. She offered it free for three years, until the coalition found a grant for her and a qi gong teacher to share, alternating classes every 3 months.

Bright is the founder and director of Holistic Trauma Recovery. She teaches offenders for Sierra County Drug Court, at Connecting Point for CalWORKs and In-Home Supportive Services caregivers and at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. She just returned from teaching at the Accessible Yoga Conference in San Francisco. She offers 50-hour somatic trainings for professionals. 2018 trainings begin Feb. 23.

Bright will teach a public class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays starting Nov. 2 at Yoga Utopia, 1035 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

Visit Holistictraumarecovery.org for more information on classes and trainings, or call 530-615-7268.

Source: Skyler Bright